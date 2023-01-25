Search icon
Brands associated with Kanishk Gupta Never goes unethical or off track

Kanishk Gupta, the Founder and CEO of Incomet, an Ed-tech platform in the stock market has depicted strong business values since the beginning.

Brands associated with Kanishk Gupta Never goes unethical or off track
kanishk Gupta

Numerous business sharks exist globally. Even India has many sharks. But there is one such entrepreneur who may not be on the tongue of every entrepreneur, or on the front page of every magazine; but he is the real shark in the business world.

Kanishk Gupta, the Founder and CEO of Incomet, an Ed-tech platform in the stock market has depicted strong business values since the beginning of his journey.

From a profitable antiques business to a successful stock market company, Kanishk Gupta’s journey is worth learning from.

Studies may not have been his forte, but he was extremely curious about the stock market, and thus learned from local sources, and also took a professional certification.

In this process, he found a problem that Indians have the potential to perform great in the stock market, but they are scared, fearful of losing, and don’t have access to the right sources.

With the sole aim in mind to fill this gap and educate students about the stock market, Incomet came into existence in 2019.

Incomet and Kanishk Gupta’s combined vision to make every student capable and smart enough to build their own future business and top companies led him on this path of dedication, perseverance, learning, and high moral and ethical values.

Under his leadership, Incomet has already managed to successfully transform the lives of more than 15,000 students in 19+ countries, generated more than 20 crore profits in the live market, and conducted more than 6,500 hours of live sessions, and has a community of 1 million people and counting.

But these were just the results of Incomet’s Stock Entrepreneurs Program (SEP). Along with all this, Incomet has also been featured in the top magazines and TV channels like Forbes, Asian Times, Fortune Magazine etc. It has also been given the title of “The fastest growing startup on Dalal Street” and been awarded the HBF Edtech & Entrepreneurship Award 2022.

These achievements are not just the result of a business approach, but also discipline to learn, acceptance for failure, and the never give up attitude. Otherwise, who would expect a person in his 20s to set up such profitable and successful businesses without any funding and needless cash burn.

Kanishk Gupta’s journey of becoming a real life business shark with the goal of being one of the top investors in the country is not just a story for budding entrepreneurs to inspire from, but also a voyage to learn from.    

 

 

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)

