Meet IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam then quit his post to become monk due to...

Becoming an IAS officer stands as an aspiration for countless candidates appearing in the UPSC exam annually, and once achieved, individuals spare no effort to steer their careers toward success. This narrative delves into the journey of Sunil Patnaik, who transitioned from an IAS officer to a monk known as Swami Nirliptananda Saraswati, now serving as the vice-president of the Divine Life Society headquartered at the Sivananda Ashram in Rishikesh.

Hailing from Ganjam district in Odisha, Sunil Patnaik grew up in a modest household, the son of a Zilla Parishad head clerk who later served as the District Inspector of Schools. Early in his life, Sunil's exposure to spirituality came from his mother, a homemaker with limited formal education.

As Sunil prepared for the rigors of the IAS exam and subsequent training at the National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, the teachings of Sivananda continued to resonate within him. Amidst the academic pursuits of governance and law, existential ponderings about life's meaning lingered in Sunil's mind. A significant turning point occurred when Sunil, accompanied by two friends, embarked on a weekend excursion to the Sivananda Ashram in Rishikesh. This visit proved transformative, though it would take another 22 years for Sunil to fully embrace life at the ashram.

In 1990, Sunil embraced sanyas at the ashram, bidding farewell to his government service and adopting the name Nirliptananda.