India

Boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, several workers injured

In Rewari, Haryana, a boiler explosion at a factory on Saturday evening resulted in several workers sustaining injuries. The incident occurred in the Dharuhera area of the city, according to Civil Surgeon Dr. Surender Yadav.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 09:21 PM IST

In Rewari, Haryana, a boiler explosion at a factory on Saturday evening resulted in several workers sustaining injuries. The incident occurred in the Dharuhera area of the city, according to Civil Surgeon Dr. Surender Yadav.

 

 

“We have alerted the hospitals and sent ambulance to the factory. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak,” he said.

The explosion reportedly took place at the 'Life-Long factory' around 7 pm, as per The Tribune. Dr. SS Lohchab, Director of PGIMS, Rohtak, confirmed that doctors at the Trauma Centre were alerted, and necessary arrangements were being made to manage the situation.

Emergency services, including fire engines and ambulances, were dispatched to the factory promptly. Police and administrative officials also arrived at the accident site to assess the situation and provide assistance.

