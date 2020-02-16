'BJP will defeat Sena-NCP-Congress alone': Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis challenges Shiv Sena to fight polls again

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday threw a challenge to the Shiv Sena, a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to fight the state assembly elections once again. Fadnavis said that he was confident the BJP enjoys enough support from the people to alone defeat all its opponents, including the alliance between Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress.

"I challenge you (Shiv Sena) to fight elections again if you are so confident. BJP will defeat Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena alone in the polls," Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai: I challenge you (Shiv Sena) to fight elections again if you are so confident. BJP will defeat Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena alone in the polls. pic.twitter.com/DQjbkGKjnh — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Fadnavis said that the reality that his challenge poses will be proved in the BJP's success in the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

These remarks are in reference to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray's earlier statements. While addressing an event in Jalgaon, Uddhav had said, "I am the son of Bal Thackeray. I challenge the BJP to topple the government today itself instead of waiting till April for Operation Lotus."

While reacting to this challenge, Devendra Fadnavis today threw a counter-challenge and said, "Instead of challenging us, Shiv Sena should dissolve the government and contest fresh elections. The people will show them their place," he said.

Further lashing out against the Shiv Sena, which has been facing attacks from its former ally ever since parting, Fadnavis said that it should be a matter of serious concern that the Sena is tolerating attacks on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from its ally, the Congress.

"Congress leaders will keep insulting Savarkar," the BJP leader said, "How long will the Shiv Sena tolerate this? They should ban the magazine published by the Congress if there is still some courage left."

Veer Savarkar is a freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue, who is said to have signed petitions of mercy with the British government.

Ever since the Shiv Sena cut its ties with its ally of 35 years, the BJP, and formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP to form a Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra, it has found itself in a tough spot on a few political issues since agreeing with an ideologically opposite party vis-a-vis the Congress isn't always easy.

The BJP, too, has spotted this chink in the armour and found it necessary to target the Sena, and by extension, the ruling government in Maharashtra, along these lines.