BJP leaders retire at 75: Ajit Pawar's jibe at 83-year-old Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar also blamed Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister in 2004.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday reminded his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar that it was time for him to retire. Ajit made this remark in presence of party workers, including 32 of NCP's 53 MLAs. 

"In BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop,” Ajit Pawar said, speaking at the meeting convened by him in suburban Bandra as a show of strength. “Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years,” 63-year-old Ajit Pawar said. He also blamed Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister in 2004.

“We had more MLAs than Congress in 2004, but our senior leader allowed Congress to bag the CM's post,” he said. “For us, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a deity and we have deep respect for him,” he said. “IAS officers retire at 60. Even in politics, BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi,” Ajit Pawar said. “You are 83, aren't you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life,” Ajit Pawar said.

