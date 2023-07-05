After tomatoes, prices of green chillies, ginger and other vegetables surge; check new rates here | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The average man's wallet was already under a lot of stress due to the sudden increase in tomato costs. Now that prices for other vegetables, including green chillies, cabbage, cauliflower, etc., have also started to climb in several Indian regions, the situation has gotten much worse.

Vegetable costs in Patna have grown dramatically since the start of May, Times of India reported. While the price of tomatoes has increased by the most, other vegetables, such as cauliflower, cabbage, lady fingers, etc., have also seen price increases. From Rs 40 per kilogramme in early May, the selling price of cauliflower reached Rs 60 per kilogramme.

Similar to how the price of potatoes and onions increased somewhat from Rs 20 per kg in early May to Rs 30 per kg in July, the price of cabbage has doubled up from Rs 30 to Rs 60 per kilogramme. According to PTI, green chillies are now being sold for Rs 300– Rs 350 a kg, hiking up the cost of vegetables in West Bengal. The price of other veggies has increased by 30% to 50%.

In contrast to a week ago, tomatoes are now selling for between Rs 130 and Rs 150 per kilogramme, and green chilies for between Rs 300 and Rs 350 per kilogramme. According to reports, vegetable costs in Odisha have increased significantly during the past 15 days. Tomatoes typically cost between Rs 140 and Rs 160 per kilogramme, green chilies about Rs 200 per kilogramme, and ginger Rs 300 per kilogramme.

According to ANI, the cost of tomatoes in Delhi's Safal shop reached Rs 129 per kg on Wednesday, making customers unsure about whether they should continue consuming the vegetable or not. Similar to this, tomato costs in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, increased to Rs 150/kg on Wednesday.

According to a vegetable vendor in Bhopal's Vitthal Market, coriander and chilies are being sold for 125 a kg. In the retail market, tomatoes cost between Rs 140 and Rs 160 per kilogramme. If it continues to rain, tomatoes will cost more in the same way, the vendor said. Green chiles cost between Rs.450 and Rs.500 per kilogramme in Guwahati. According to ANI, other green crops are also expensive owing to flooding and rain.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)