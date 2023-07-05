‘Petrol prices in India will drop to Rs 15 per litre if…’: Nitin Gadkari makes big statement on fuel rates

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo - PTI)

Just as the petrol and diesel prices remain high in all the major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that if certain conditions are met when it comes to transportation, the fuel prices in the country can go as low as Rs 15 per litre.

While Rs 15 per liter of petrol seems like a dream for all in the country, Nitin Gadkari said that this situation can become a reality if the reliance on fuel is decreased and people depend a bit more on electricity and ethanol to power their vehicles.

While addressing the public in Rajasthan, Gadkari said, “If an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of ₹15 per litre and the people will be benefitted. Pollution and import will reduce. The import is ₹16 Lakh Crores, this money will go to the homes of farmers instead."

Emphasizing the government’s vision, Nitin Gadkari lauded the farmers of the country and said that they are both "annadata" (food providers) and "urjadata" (energy providers).

“Our government is of the mindset that farmers become not only the annadata but also the urjadata, all vehicles will now run on ethanol produced by the farmer,” said Gadkari, highlighting a future plan with could bring down the petrol prices significantly.

Speaking at a public meeting in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district to highlight achievements of the central government in the last nine years, Gadkari also targeted Congress saying that in the name of removing poverty, Congress leaders eliminated their own poverty.

"The turnover of the automobile industry is Rs 7.55 lakh crore, and four and a half crores have got jobs in the sector. This industry gives maximum GST to the government. We have decided that we will make this industry of Rs 15 lakh crore," he said, adding that the industry will generate ten crore jobs.

(With PTI inputs)

