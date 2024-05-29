Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

Meanwhile, Delhi's power demand has risen to an all-time high of 8,302 MW amid heatwave conditions.

Delhi recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest-ever maximum temperature for the national capital recorded in Mungeshpur. Meanwhile, Delhi's power demand has risen to an all-time high of 8,302 MW amid heatwave conditions. It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark. Power distribution companies had estimated the power demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer, the discom officials said.

Explaining the reason behind the rising mercury, IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said the city's outskirts are the first areas to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan. "Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds," he said.

