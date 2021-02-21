Headlines

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi accuses ex-BSP MP Akbar Ahmad ‘Dumpy' of misbehaving with her, FIR filed

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi also told the police that former BSP MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy made sexually inappropriate remarks against her.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2021, 10:05 AM IST

BJP Delhi vice-president Shazia Ilmi on Saturday (February 20) filed a complaint against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Akbar Ahmad ‘Dumpy’ accusing the latter of misbehaving with her at a party on February 5.

The FIR against Akbar has been filed filed at Delhi's Vasant Kunj police station under IPC sections 506 (threatening), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

In her complaint, the senior BJP leader that she was present at Chetan Seth's party in Vasant Kunj where Akbar abused her. Shazia said that ambassadors from several countries, including Chile, Paraguay, Equador and Costa Rica were also present in the party.

Shazia said in her complaint that she was talking to the Ambassador of Chile when Akbar Ahmed Dumpy joined the conversation and started abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. She added that people tried to stop Akbar but he continued to hurl abuses.

Shazia also told the police that former BSP MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy made sexually inappropriate remarks against her. 

The BJP leader had earlier gone to the CR Park police station to register her complaint but since the party took place at Vasant Kunj that's why the FIR was filed there. A case under section 506, 509 of IPC on the complaint was filed on February 7 at Vasant Kunj South police station.

