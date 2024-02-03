"BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0,": Arvind Kejriwal after receiving notice from Delhi Crime Branch

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials had arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

After Crime Branch officials issued notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with Aam Aadmi Party's allegation against Bharatiya Janata Party of "poaching AAP MLAs", Aam Admi Party supremo on Saturday said that instead of stopping crime in the national capital, Delhi police has been induged in doing drama on the instruction of its political masters which has eventually resulted in the increase of crime rate in Delhi. In a post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said,"I sympathize with the crime branch police officer. What is their fault? Their job is to stop crime in Delhi. But instead of stopping crime, this kind of drama is being done. That is why crime is increasing so much in Delhi. Their political masters are asking me that which AAP MLA was being tried to poach? But you know more than me? You know everything. Why only Delhi, do you know which MLAs from other parties and which governments were toppled in the last few years across the country? Then why this drama?"

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of trying to topple the elected Delhi government through a campaign dubbed "Operation Lotus 2.0".

Atishi claimed that the BJP has approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to induce defection. "BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0', and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which AAP MLAs will be rifted apart. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom they aim to topple the Delhi government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crores each.Operation Lotus is the tactic used by the BJP to come into power in states, where they are not democratically elected. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples," the AAP leader said.

Atishi also revealed that the AAP possesses a recording of one such "Operation Lotus 2.0" conversation, hinting at its potential release if necessary. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday moved to Rouse Avenue Court and filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Divya Malhotra, after hearing the submissions on Saturday, fixed February 7 for the remaining submissions and consideration of the fresh complaint filed by the agency. On ED filing a complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Till date, people of Delhi and India knew Kejriwal as 'Bhashtachari Kejriwal' for the kind of corruption he has done right from 'Dawa' to 'Daru'. But now they are saying he is 'Bhagoda Kejriwal' because the same Kejriwal when he skips summons from the agency five times making all kinds of lame excuses then normally any other agency will pursue the course of law and will approach the court for the next legal action..."

On ED filing a complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "He is scared of joining the investigation.When he put blames then it's 'hit and run' and when he is blamed it's 'out on run'. This has become the character of the INDI alliance. Now Arvind Kejriwal will have to answer." On February 2, 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.The fresh summons to the Delhi CM followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it "unlawful."