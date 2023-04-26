Search icon
Bengaluru: Woman jumps off bike taxi to escape molestation bid by rider, video surfaces

The girl had suffered injuries in her hands and legs. As she was wearing a helmet, she escaped without major injuries to her head and face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Bengaluru: Woman jumps off bike taxi to escape molestation bid by rider, video surfaces
Bengaluru: Woman jumps off bike taxi to escape molestation bid by rider, video surfaces (Screengrab: ANI)

Bengaluru: A woman jumped off a moving Rapido bike to escape a molestation bid by the rider, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place late on April 21 in the limits of Yelahanka New Town police station in Bengaluru. The rider, Deepak Rao, has been arrested. The 27-year-old accused is a resident of Thindlu and a native of Andhra Pradesh. 

Police explain that the woman had booked a Rapido bike at about 11 pm to reach a friend`s place in Indiranagar on April 21. The accused took her mobile on the pretext of getting OTP and started harassing her sexually while moving.

He had also taken a deviation from the route and headed towards Doddaballapur Road instead of Indiranagar. On being questioned by the woman, he started to speed. Shocked by this, the woman jumped off from the vehicle near BMS College in Nagenahalli near Yelahanka. The security staff at the college gate rushed to her help. The accused, after seeing this, escaped from the spot.

The girl had suffered injuries in hands and legs. As she was wearing a helmet, she escaped without major injuries to head and face. The victim then borrowed a mobile from them and informed her family and friends about the incident.

Later, the police were informed. The police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was inebriated during the incident. An investigation is underway.

