UPSRTC website hacked, online ticketing services may take up to 10 days to restore

UPSRTC buses are being operated through manual ticketing so that the operation of the buses is not affected.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

UPSRTC website hacked, online ticketing services may take up to 10 days to restore (file photo)

UPSRTC online ticket: Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) website which people use to book online bus tickets has been hacked by hackers. The ticket booking website was hacked in the early hours of Wednesday, PTI reported quoting the government. It will take up to 10 days to completely restore it.

The website was hacked by foreign hackers around 2 am. Thereafter, the ticketing system has been affected and efforts are underway to restore it, the government said in a statement.

M/s Orion Pro, the company managing the website, has deployed a team of experts to recover data from the website and has sought a week's time to set up a new server to restore the online ticketing services, it said. The company has also filed a case in this matter at its headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

The online ticketing system will be restored in all 20 areas and 115 depots of UPSRTC in a phased manner over the next 7-10 days, the statement said. "The transport corporation's buses are being operated through manual ticketing, so that the operation of the buses is not affected. Regional officers have been asked to monitor bus stands and depots for 24 hours," it said.

The government has decided to do a third-party security audit for all the applications and web portals managed by the company, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

