Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express likely to be launched soon; will cut travel time to just 4 hours

Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express likely to be launched soon

The newly-launched trains Vande Bharat Express is making waves in the tourism industry for being high-speed and having better facilities than the previously running trains. With the improved connectivity between cities through Vande Bharat Express, new such trains are set to be launched soon.

It is likely that a new Vande Bharat Express train will be launched, connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad and making the lives of commuters smooth and easy. The Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat is likely to be announced this year itself.

According to the latest notification by the South Central Railway, the IT hub of the country will soon get another semi-high-speed train, connecting Bengaluru to Telangana’s Hyderabad and covering a long distance of 570 kilometers.

As per media reports, the new Vande Bharat Express train is expected to run from Bengaluru to Kacheguda in Hyderabad, which takes around 10 hours by road. Through the Vande Bharat train, the distance will be covered in around 4 hours.

It is expected that the formal announcement regarding the launch of the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat train will be made during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, which will take place on February 1 in Parliament.

The Budget 2023 is expected to announce 300-400 new Vande Bharat Express routes across the country with the aim of promoting tourism and increasing connectivity throughout India.

The first Vande Bharat Express train of Bengaluru was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022, which passes runs on the route of Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai. It was the first Vande Bharat train to run in south India.

The Vande Bharat Express train can attain a speech of 160 kmph, and is capable of covering the distance of 504 km (Chennai to Mysuru) in just three hours. This means that the Bengaluru to Hyderabad VB train will take around 4 hours to reach the destination.

While the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express is likely to be announced, it is also being speculated that a Bengaluru-Hubballi train is also on the cards.

