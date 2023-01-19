Vande Bharat train to get its sleeper version, know top speed, routes and other details (file photo)

Vande Bharat sleeper version: Indian Railways' semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express, has become a centre of attraction among railway passengers. So far, eight such trains have been inaugurated, the latest being the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat.

And now, the sleeper version of the train will be designed to travel at a speed of 220 km per hour, officials have said, PTI reported. However, these aluminium-made sleeper version trains will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks.

The chair car Vande Bharat Express trains will be replaced by Shatabdi Express in a phased manner, while the sleeper version is going to be an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains, they said.

400 Vande Bharat trains in two phases

The Railways has issued a tender for 400 Vande Bharat trains and the work will be approved by the end of this month, they said. Four major domestic and foreign companies have come forward for the production, officials said.

According to the plan, the first 200 Vande Bharat trains will have seating arrangements on the lines of Shatabdi Express and will be designed to travel at a speed of 180 km per hour.

But considering the inadequate safety and security of railway tracks, their speed will be restricted to 130 km per hour. These trains will be made of steel, officials said.

Top speed and routes of sleepers version

In the second phase, 200 Vande Bharat trains will be sleepers and they will be made of aluminium. They will run at a maximum speed of 200 km per hour. For this, the tracks of Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata railways are being repaired, signal system, bridges are being fixed, and fencing work is going on, an official said.

Apart from this, anti-collision technical armour is being installed on both the railway routes at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. Four hundred trains will be produced at ICF at Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Latur Rail Factory in Maharashtra and Sonepat in Haryana in the next two years, officials said.

