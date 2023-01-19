Search icon
Registration of THESE vehicles will be cancelled from April 1, check details

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport has issued a notification regarding the Central Motor Vehicle Act. The Centre has decided to implement the scrappage policy on all government vehicles older than 15 years. This is being done to reduce the pollution caused by such old vehicles. Due to the government's decision, the registration of all government vehicles older than 15 years will be cancelled.

This new order of the government will be applicable from April 1, 2023. All 15-year-old vehicles with the Centre, State, Union Territory, Municipal Corporation, State Transport and government autonomous institution have to be scrapped. However, army vehicles are not included in this.

Vehicles whose registration has been renewed (beyond 15 years) will also be considered cancelled. All such old vehicles will have to be disposed of at a registered scrap centre.

Significantly, in November last year, the Ministry of Road Transport had issued a draft, in which it was said that all 15-year-old vehicles of the Central and State Governments would have to be scrapped.

