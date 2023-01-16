Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur: List of all Vande Bharat trains and their stops

Vande Bharat news: List of all Vande Bharat trains and their stops. (File)

Vande Bharat is one of the fastest trains in India. These trains are semi-high speed trains that connect important centres. As of now, these trains are running from eight routes. The Indian Railways is also planning to add these trains to several more destinations. Vande Bharat trains have several benefits including on board infotainment, GPS, CCTV cameras, sliding doors. It can run at a speed of 160 kmph. Here is a list of all Vande Bharat routes.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat: The first Vande Bharat train was started on the Delhi-Varanasi route. The route has two stoppages at Prayagraj and Kanpur. This train's numbers are 22435 and 22436. Except Monday and Wednesday, it runs all days of the week.

Delhi-Katra Vande-Bharat route: This is the second route of the Vande Bharat train. Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Train stops at Jammu Tawi, Ludhiana and Ambala Cantt. Trains numbers are 22439 and 22440. This train doesn't run on Monday.

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Train: This was started in September 2022. Apart from Mumbai and Gandhi Nagar, it also stops in Vadodara and Ahmedabad. This train covers the distance between Mumbai and Gandhinagar in just 6 hours. It starts from Mumbai Central with the number 20901. It culminated in Gandhinagar. The other route number is 20901.

Una-Delhi: This train starts in New Delhi, stops at Ambala Cantt Junction and Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib. Now this train goes beyond Una till Andhora. The train numbers are 22447 and 22448.

Mysore-Chennai Vande Bharat: This was the fifth train to be started. This Vande Bharat Express covers 479 kms between Mysore and Chennao. It takes less than five hours to cover the distance.

Bilaspur-Nagpur: This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express. This connects Nagpur with Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The numbers of these trains are 20825 and 20826. These trains stop at Gondia, Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon.

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: The seventh Vande Bharat Express train started on 30 December 2022 in West Bengal. The entire journey of the train takes up to 7 hours 30 minutes. Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (22301)/New Jalpaiguri-Howrah (22302) runs six days of week except Wednesday.

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat: It is the eighth Vande Bharat train that runs between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It covers a distance of 698 km in just 8 hours. The trains stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal apart from the two main stations.