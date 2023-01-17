Search icon
Bengaluru: Elderly man dragged behind scooter after car accident, horrific incident caught on camera

A 71-year-old man was dragged behind a scooter for around one kilometer after an accident in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Bengaluru: Elderly man dragged behind scooter after car accident, horrific incident caught on camera
Bengaluru man gets dragged behind scooter after accident

Just days after a woman was gruesomely dragged to death after a hit-and-run in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, a shocking video of an elderly man being dragged behind a scooter after an accident came forward from Karnataka’s Bengaluru city.

The video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media, where a 71-year-old man can be seen getting dragged behind the scooter on the road. The man was reportedly dragged by the two-wheeler for around one kilometer.

The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler, and when questioned, the scooter rider tried to escape, and the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter. The accused scooter rider, the police identified as Sahil (25), however, did not stop and the four-wheeler driver was seen dragging behind the scooter, the video showed.

The video shows the man getting dragged behind the scooter with other vehicles eventually intervening and stopping the scooter. The man being dragged behind can be seen letting go of the scooter and arguing with the driver of the two-wheeler.

 

 

While sharing the video on social media, a user alleged, “The scooter rider tried to escape and dragged the four-wheeler driver from Magadi Road toll gate to Hosahalli metro station.” Soon after the video went viral, the police sprung into action and caught the driver of the scooter.

As per ANI reports, a senior official said, “The victim identified as Muttappa (71), a native of Vijayapur district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Govindaraj Nagar police have apprehended the two-wheeler driver.”

The video of the man being dragged by the scooter went viral just a few weeks after the horrific Delhi Kanjhawala case was reported, where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death by a Maruti Baleno car in the wee hours of January 1.

The woman was dragged for around 13 km, for over 30 minutes, and sustained several serious injuries due to being dragged against the road. She eventually succumbed to her injuries and all the accused in the case were arrested.

(With ANI inputs)

