Delhi Bhalswa Dairy murder: Man beheaded on camera in targeted killing, video sent to Pakistan

A man was beheaded in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area (File photo)

A horrific took place in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri a few days ago, where a man was reportedly beheaded by two men and the video of the gruesome act was sent to Pakistan. The case is being described as a targeted killing by the Delhi Police.

While the identity of the victim of the brutal murder is yet to be determined, the Delhi Police has recovered several body parts, including a hand with a Trishool tattoo. The murder was allegedly done by two terror-accused persons from the Jahangirpuri area.

The man who was beheaded on camera was reportedly 21 years old, and was a drug addict who was befriended by the two accused murderers, as per NDTV sources. The entire incident was caught on camera, and the video of the same was allegedly sent to an agent in Pakistan.

The Delhi Police has said that the man was allegedly killed by two terror suspects who had been residing in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The two accused are named Naushad and Jagjit Sigh, who is reportedly in contact with terrorist groups and have been booked for anti-national activities.

Naushad was tasked with killing Hindus in the area who were identified by his handler Sohail, who is based in Pakistan. As per NDTV reports, Naushad had beheaded the victim and sent the video of the horrific act to Sohail in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh is allegedly linked with a Khalistani terrorist named Arshdeep Dhalla, who is based out of Canada. Singh had been tasked with propagating the Sikh separatist group Khalistan's activities in India, as per media reports.

The two men, who were arrested by Delhi Police, have confessed to the murder. They took the victim man to Naushad’s house in the Bhalswa Dairy area where they beheaded him and hacked his body into pieces. The video of the gruesome incident was later sent to the Pakistani handler.

The forensic team has found traces of human blood on the walls of Naushad’s house, and is conducting investigations to determine if the murder was in fact committed by the two accused.

