NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event, narrow escape caught on camera

Supriya Sule's saree caught on fire (Photo - Twitter)

In a now-viral video on social media, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule narrowly escaped a major mishap after her saree got caught on fire during an event she was attending in Maharashtra’s Pune on Sunday.

In an official statement, Supriya Sule confirmed that she was safe and unharmed, and thanked everyone for their prayers and blessings for her good health. The mishap took place during an event in Hinjwadi, where her saree was set ablaze by a nearby flame.

Supriya Sule was in Pune’s Hinjwadi to attend an event to inaugurate a karate event in the area when she was garlanding a small statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She bent over to garland the statue, and her saree caught on fire by a flame nearby.

— Shilpa Bodkhe - प्रा.शिल्पा बोडखे (@BodkheShilpa) January 15, 2023

One of the attendees of the events was quick to point out that her saree was ablaze, and she quickly doused the flame by patting the ablaze cloth with her own hand, with some help from the bystanders on stage.

The video of the incident soon started doing rounds on social media, and it was fortunate that the Member of Parliament did not suffer any injuries. Sule even took to social media to address the event, announcing that she was safe and unharmed.

Thank you to all who reached out to me for the mishap that t — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 15, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Supriya Sule wrote, “Thank you to all who reached out to me for the mishap that took place today whilst I was at a function. Thankfully I realised in time, and there was no injury or cause of concern, but it is a reminder for all of us to be alert , aware and careful at all times."

READ | Delhi mob lynching horror: Man accused of stealing mobile phone beaten to death in Budh Nagar