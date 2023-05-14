Search icon
Basavaraj Bommai resigns as Karnataka CM, takes responsibility for BJP’s poll defeat

Bommai had submitted his resignation to the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan where he was accompanied by senior BJP leaders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Basavaraj Bommai submitted his resignation as the Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday following the defeat in the state Assembly elections.

Bommai had submitted his resignation to the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan where he was accompanied by senior BJP leaders.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the resignation, the former Chief Minister said that he will take responsibility for the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka.

"Let the welfare of the people be ensured without destroying the economy. We will work efficiently as an opposition party," he added.

"Last time we won 104 seats. This time though we got more percentage of votes, seats have decreased."

"Defeat is a defeat. The introspection will be done and mistakes would be rectified," the former Chief Minister added.

"We are a national party. We won’t work just for the election. We work for nation building. The Lok Sabha elections would come in another eight to 10 months. We will build the party. This result won’t count for the Lok Sabha election," Bommai said.

