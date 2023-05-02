Search icon
If Bajrangis revolt…: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacts to Congress’ manifesto promise

Congress, in its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, has promised that it would ban organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India if it came to power.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

If Bajrangis revolt…: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacts to Congress’ manifesto promise
If Bajrangis revolt…: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacts to Congress’ manifesto promise | File Photo

Reacting to the Congress mentioning in its election manifesto for Karnataka that it will impose a ban on Bajrang Dal if voted to power, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the Congress will be thrown out of the country if the `Bajrangis` -- the devotees of Lord Hanuman -- revolt. “The Congress is talking about banning the Bajrang Dal. They have likened the Bajrang Dal with PFI, an anti-national and terrorist organisation that has already been banned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Bommai said during BJP’s election campaign in Dharwad.

The Chief Minister claimed that Bajrang Dal upholds the country’s heritage, culture, history, and religion. “If the Bajrangi revolt, the Congress will be removed from its roots and thrown out of the country,” he said. Speaking at the roadshow for Navalgund BJP candidate Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, Bommai said that Navalgund is the land of farmers’ revolt.

“The farmers of this region are hard-working. Earlier, the fields were not getting water despite Malaprabha river`s flow. The Congress government tried to collect water tax from the farmers without supplying water and later the police opened fire on them,” he said. The Chief Minister said that the farmers protested to bring Mahadayi river water through Malaprabha to Navalgund and Nargund. The Congress became the big hurdle for the 20-year-long agitation, he said.

“The then AICC President Sonia Gandhi had said in Goa that not a drop of water from Mahadayi river will be given to Karnataka. The Kalasa-Bandura agitators were beaten up black and blue by the police during the Congress regime. Even the women farmers were beaten up. Will you vote for the Siddaramaiah government,” Bommai asked the gathering.

The Chief Minister also said that the Congress which speaks of social justice had termed the hike in quota as anti-Constitution. “The BJP government has done justice to all the communities, but the Congress moved the court through the backdoor,” he said.

