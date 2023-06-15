Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Avtar Singh Khanda: Khalistani element who helped Amritpal Singh escape dies in UK, cause of death is…

Khanda, also known as Ranjodh Singh, was a political asylum seeker in the UK who played a key role in energising the Sikh young to support the separatist cause for so-called Khalistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Avtar Singh Khanda: Khalistani element who helped Amritpal Singh escape dies in UK, cause of death is…
Avtar Singh Khanda

Avtar Singh Khanda, a pro-Khalistan activist residing in the UK who assisted Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh while he was evading the Punjab Police, has died. He was found in a hospital in Birmingham, UK.

Khanda, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar, was given a hospital admission on Monday. Although the precise cause of his passing is still unknown, some publications have speculated that he may have died of food poisoning while others have said he had blood cancer.

A medical report from Sandwell Hospital, where he died, is awaited.

Khanda, also known as Ranjodh Singh, was a political asylum seeker in the UK who played a key role in energising the Sikh young to support the separatist cause for so-called Khalistan. His mother was related to another KLF terrorist, Gurjant Singh Budhsingwala, who had close ties to the Pakistani deep state, and his father was a KLF terrorist who was shot dead by security authorities in 1991.

The National Investigating Agency has named Khanda as the main suspect for disrespecting the Indian flag at the London High Commission on March 19 during a planned protest, along with three other separatists. The Indian High Commission had warned the UK intelligence agency MI-5 about the expected violence on March 19, yet the UK Police stood out for taking no action against the demonstrators.

(Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy: Delhi, Rajasthan to witness rainfall, high tides seen in Mumbai, Gujarat)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.