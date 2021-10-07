Aryan Khan drug case: Nawab Malik says NCB raid 'fake' calling SRK next target, NCB refutes allegations

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday dismissed all allegations made by Nationalist Congress Party's Nawab Malik in relation to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest. Nawab Malik had alleged that the agency involved outsiders in the rave party case.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) went on to claim that the NCB's October 2 raid was 'fake' and no narcotic drugs were found during it. "Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, the information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," ANI quoted the minister saying.

While refuting the allegations, the NCB said that the statement seems to be malicious and stems from probable prejudice. Incidentally, Nawab Malik's son-in-law was involved in another drug case for which NCB had taken action on him. Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Shabbir Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drug-related case early this year and is now out on bail.

"Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB," the agency said in its statement.

Nawab Malik had earlier made a statement saying the viral photo of Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau was actually taken by KP Gosavi who is a private detective with some fraud cases against him. However, NCB was quick to respond and had earlier only clarified that the man has no connection with the agency.

Nawab Malik also alleged that there is another outsider involved in the case who has a BJP link. As per Mallik, the person who brought Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the case to the NCB office is Manush Bhanushali. Nawab Malik reiterated that Bhanushali is not an NCB officer and according to his Facebook page is a BJP vice president and has pictures on social media with some senior party leaders.