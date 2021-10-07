Mumbai drugs case: ‘BJP leader, private citizen’ accompanied NCB during raid, claims NCP

In a shocking claim, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday (October 6) accused that the men accompanying those arrested in a raid on rave party in Mumbai few days ago, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, were BJP leaders. The NCP added that one of the men present during the raid was a BJP vice president. The NCB, however, has responded to the NCP's allegations and termed them “baseless and prejudiced”.

“Soon after the arrests, visuals were released showing the people arrested being taken into the NCB office. The man who is seen holding Aryan Khan’s hand and taking him inside the NCB office is a man named K P Gosavi. Subsequently there was a photo released of him with Khan inside the NCB office. NCB officials later claimed Gosavi was not an NCB official. If he was not an official, what was he doing inside the NCB office with Khan?” NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik said.

Malik also claimed that one of the men holding the hand of accused Arbaaz Merchant is a BJP leader.

“The second person who can be seen holding the hand of Arbaaz Merchant and taking him into the NCB office is Manish Bhanushali. As per his own social media feed, he holds the post of BJP vice president. There are numerous pictures of him with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. The NCB will have to explain as to why this man was with them during the raid,” Malik said.

Malik raised questions over the NCB’s decision to allow men who were leaders of political parties to handle “high-profile” accused.

“Does the NCB have a policy of taking the help of private citizens for conducting such raids?” Malik asked.

Malik claimed that Gosavi is a private detective and has police cases filed against him. He added that Manish Bhanushali was in Delhi and Gujarat on September 21 and 22 and he had gone to these cities to meet BJP leaders. “The NCB is being used by the BJP to defame people. It is being used to conduct raids on people who are against the party and this entire episode is a scam,” Malik said.

It is to be noted that a total of 16 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, responding to Malik's allegations the NCB said the allegations were made “as retaliation to earlier action” it had taken, and claimed the two were “independent witnesses”.

“There were 10 independent witnesses, including the two [named by NCP]. The allegations are baseless and prejudiced and as retaliation to earlier action taken by NCB. They are free to go to court. We will reply as we have followed all proper procedures,” an NCB official said.