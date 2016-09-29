Army's surgical strike: Rajnath Singh speaks to opposition leaders, CMs of WB, Odisha, Punjab and Bihar

West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab and Bihar chief ministers were informed of the surgical strike.

As part of government's efforts to take all political parties on board, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab and Bihar and several opposition political leaders about the Army's surgical strike across the Line of Control.

Soon after the announcement of the surgical strike on the terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the Home Minister informed Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Parkash ingh Badal and Naveen Patnaik about the surgical strikes.

Singh also spoke to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and informed them about the military action on terror launch pads, official sources said.

India conducted surgical strikes on terror launch pads last night across the LoC and inflicted significant casualties and heavy damages.

The announcement of the sudden action by the army to target terrorists was made by DGMO Lt Gen Ranveer Singh.