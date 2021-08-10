Army hoists 100-ft high Tricolour in Gulmarg, tallest in J&K

Just a few days ahead of the 75th Independence day, the Army on Tuesday unfurled the tallest national flag in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 100-feet high flag was hoisted at the famous tourist destination of the valley, Gulmarg.

In a statement, the army said the tricolour symbolises the beginning of a new era of peace and patriotism in Kashmir.

"The 100 feet high Indian flag symbolises the beginning of a new era of peace and patriotism in Kashmir. The project has been jointly executed by the Indian army and Solar Industries Pvt Ltd. Foundation stone of the project was laid on February 7, 2021 and the flag dedicated to the nation on August 10, 2021," a statement from the Indian Army read.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, the army accorded honour to the flag by saluting it.

(With ANI inputs)