Answer each and every question raised on Kashmir restrictions, Supreme Court tells Jammu and Kashmir administration

A day after Union Minister Amit Shah informed the Parliament that there's no lockdown and everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Thursday told the J&K administration that it will have to respond to every question related to the restrictions imposed by the Modi government after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5.

A three-judge bench led by Justice NV Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Jammu and Kashmir administration before the top court that petitioners objecting to government's decision to impose restrictions in the easrtwhile state have submitted detailed arguments and administration will have to answer each and every question.

"Mr. Mehta, you have to answer each and every question raised by the petitioners who have argued in detail. Your counter-affidavit does not help us to come to any conclusion. Don't give the impression that you are not giving enough attention to the case," said the bench, that comprised of Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai.

Responding to this, Solicitor General Mehta defended the administration claiming that most of the allegations made by the petitioners are incorrect and he will answer each and every question during his argument in the SC.

Mehta also told the court that he has a status report with him but due to the daily-changing situation in the UT, he is yet to file it. He also stressed that restrictions were required to limit disruptive forces from creating trouble in the region and the government is responsible for the safety of citizens.

He further remarked that no petitioner had ever approached the court for making the Right To Education applicable to the region but they have approached the court for Internet Rights.

Reinstating Amit Shah claims, Mehta said that all newspapers are being published and radio and TV broadcasts are aired from Srinagar, adding that the Centre never ordered to shut down schools in the region and 100% of schools have reopened from September 27.