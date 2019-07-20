Anandiben Patel replaces Ram Naik as UP Governor, fresh appointment in some states

Ram Naik's 5-year term comes to an end on July 22.

The government on Saturday transferred two governors and made fresh appointments in some states.

While Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh replacing Ram Naik whose 5-year term comes to an end on July 22. Her place will be filled by Bihar Governor Lal ji Tandon, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Phagu Chauhan will fill replace Tandon as Bihar governor.

Former interlocutor on Naga talks RN Ravi has been appointed as Nagaland governor. Noted lawyer and former Janata Dal MP Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the West Bengal governor, the communique said.

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the governor of Tripura, it said.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," it added.

