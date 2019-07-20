Anandiben Patel replaces Ram Naik as UP Governor, fresh appointment in some states

Headlines

Delhi floods: Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad commuters must avoid these roads; full traffic advisory

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid in an exclusive relationship? Here’s what we know so far

This businessman is the only owner of McLaren Artura supercar in India, runs Rs 20,000 crore company, not Ambani, Adani

Meet Shiv Nadar, man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore who gifted Rs 115 crore Delhi house, bigger donor than Mukesh Ambani

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Know Why Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Film OMG 2 Put On Hold By Censor Board

Bigg Boss OTT 2: What Went Wrong Between Jad Hadid And Jiya Shankar; Know All Details

PM Modi Talks About Historic Chandrayaan 3 Mission In Paris, Says Reverse Counting Has Started

Weight loss: 7 morning exercises to shed some extra kilos

Weight loss: 6 magical benefits of cinnamon in losing belly fat

8 must-watch Hindi OTT series based on books

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

DNA | Tensions grip Uttarkashi after minor girl's abduction, town on alert ahead of 'hindu mahapanchayat'

Puneet Superstar takes a dig at Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan after Eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2

IPL 2023: Can Mumbai Indians win IPL 2023? A look at factors behind MI's comeback

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

bollywood

Anandiben Patel replaces Ram Naik as UP Governor, fresh appointment in some states

Ram Naik's 5-year term comes to an end on July 22.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 03:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government on Saturday transferred two governors and made fresh appointments in some states.

While Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh replacing Ram Naik whose 5-year term comes to an end on July 22. Her place will be filled by Bihar Governor Lal ji Tandon, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Phagu Chauhan will fill replace Tandon as Bihar governor. 

Former interlocutor on Naga talks RN Ravi has been appointed as Nagaland governor. Noted lawyer and former Janata Dal MP Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the West Bengal governor, the communique said. 

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the governor of Tripura, it said. 

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," it added. 

Uttar Pradesh: Anandiben Patel

Madhya Pradesh: Lal Ji Tandon

West Bengal: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tripura: Ramesh Bais 

Bihar: Phagu Chauhan

Nagaland: RN Ravi

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

Meet Nishant Hada, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, his package is…

Meet 56-year-old who is world’s oldest professional football player, refusing to retire

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE