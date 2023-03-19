Amritpal Singh's father defends son against Punjab police crackdown, says 'son keeping youth off drugs'

Amritpal Singh's father, Tarsem Singh (ANI)

Amritpal Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, has said that the family has no idea where Amritpal is right now and that he has been missing for some time. Meanwhile, according to Tarsem, the Punjab Police spent three to four hours searching their home but found nothing suspicious.

Amritpal Singh is a radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser, and on Saturday the Punjab government began a huge operation against him, with police detaining 78 members of a group he led.

“We don't have correct information about him (Amritpal Singh). Police conducted searches for three-four hours at our house. They didn't find anything illegal... The police should have arrested him when he left the house in the morning,” Tarsem revealed to ANI.

The police have contacted Amritpal's family for his surrender, Tarsem informed the press. He said his son was helping the teen wean off of drugs and that the police intervention was unwarranted. He questioned why the police were doing little to stop criminals and drug dealers.

"We are concerned that something may happen to him. Police are after Amritpal but doing nothing against drug smugglers. Amritpal came to Punjab just a few months back. What were they doing about the crime before he came?” The Indian Express quoted Amritpal's father.

While authorities ramped up security in various locations and suspended internet and SMS services in the state until Sunday noon in an effort to catch Amritpal Singh, the elusive preacher himself gave the cops the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Several criminal complaints had been filed against Singh and the members of the 'Waris Punjab De, therefore the police announced that they had begun a huge state-wide cordon and search operations throughout the state.

The religious procession, known as the "Khalsa Wahir," was set to begin from the Muktsar area in Amritpal the next day, and the police acted a day early to prevent it.

Social media videos were posted by those who claim to be supporters of Waris Punjab De chief. Amritpal was seen on the footage sitting in a car, and an assistant could be heard stating, "Bhai saab, the cops are pursuing you" (Amritpal).

So far, police have reported recovering nine firearms from the statewide operation, including one rifle, seven 12 bore rifles, one revolver, and 373 live rounds of various calibres.

(With inputs from agencies)