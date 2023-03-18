Amritpal Singh crackdown latest updates: 78 arrested, Waris Punjab De chief still on the run, says Punjab Police

Amritpal Singh crackdown latest updates: 78 arrested but Waris Punjab De chief still on the run, says Punjab Police (file photo)

In the latest update, Punjab Police has said that Khalistani sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still on the run, ANI reported. Earlier, there were reports that Amritpal was held after a massive state-wide cordon and search operations against elements of Waris Punjab De.

Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive, Jalandhar Police Commissioner said, ANI reported. The 30-year-old Waris Punjab De chief's two cars have been seized, and his gunmen nabbed. The legality of their weapons being checked.

Moreover, the police have arrested 78 persons and detained several others. During the state-wide operation, nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different calibers have been recovered so far.

Waris Punjab De elements are involved in four criminal cases. The cases are related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police persons and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.

Earlier in the day, mobile Internet services were also suspended in several districts of Punjab until 12 noon on Sunday. The police requested all the citizens not to pay heed to fake news and rumours. "Situation in the state is completely stable. All persons indulging in mischievous activities for disturbing peace and harmony in the state shall be dealt with strictly," the police said.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with police personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

