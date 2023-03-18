Weather update: Rainfall, hailstorm predicted in Delhi-NCR, other parts in coming days, check latest IMD forecast (photo:ANI)

IMD Weather update: Several parts of India including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Haryana, and Chennai witnessed unseasonal rains on Saturday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there will be isolated rainfall and hailstorm throughout India in the coming days. This is due to western disturbances, it said, adding that the precipitation activity is predicted to peak on March 20.

"The precipitation activity is predicted to peak on March 20. The wet spell will keep the mercury in check. Hailstorm is predicted in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on March 20," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

It has also issued a yellow alert for most states of India and an orange alert for north-eastern states. The IMD has also advised farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops.

IMD weather forecast

In its latest forecast, the IMD said isolated thunderstorm, lighting, squall and hailstorm is expected over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday (March 19), over West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on March 20; and over Uttarakhand on March 21.

Light to moderate showers are also likely in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours, the IMD`s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted.

The likely strong wind/hail may damage standing crops, injure people and cattle at open places, and partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds, it said.

"We expect a rising trend for the next 6-7 days, and the weather will be pleasant. There will be rainfall activity and thunderstorms in the eastern half of the country. Western disturbances are moving eastwards. Severe weather will increase," Soma Sen Roy, IMD Scientist said.

In the last 24 hours, IMD said light/moderate rainfall and thundershowers were observed over most parts of the country. Even hailstorm was observed over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)