Headlines

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

'Ek Nischay aur ek Nitish': Amid multiple PM faces, posters spark speculation ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Patna

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Indian states with highest chilli production in 2023

Animals that can survive months without food

Twins that have played International cricket together

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

HomeIndia

India

'Ek Nischay aur ek Nitish': Amid multiple PM faces, posters spark speculation ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Patna

Ahead of the meeting of the Opposition alliance, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday, said crucial aspects such as seat-sharing and other issues are likely to figure in the discussions at the huddle.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an intriguing development ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on Tuesday, posters featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were put up in Patna, demanding that he be allied's Prime Ministerial face.

The posters in support of CM Nitish Kumar read, "Agar sach mein jeet chahiye toh fir ek Nischay aur ek Nitish chahiye (If victory is the objective, then we need to resolve and Nitish."

The bloc will come together for its fourth meeting on Tuesday. Seat-sharing for next year's Lok Sabha elections is likely to figure prominently in the discussions at the huddle, according to sources.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated earlier on Monday that the INDIA bloc's choice for prime minister will be made following the general elections in 2024. She expressed confidence that the alliance will resolve all outstanding difficulties, including seat-sharing, and defeat the BJP.

Ahead of the meeting of the Opposition alliance, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday, said crucial aspects such as seat-sharing and other issues are likely to figure in the discussions at the huddle.

"At the meeting today, important aspects such as seat sharing and others are likely to be discussed. The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal will make every possible effort to make the (Opposition) alliance a success," Atishi told ANI on Tuesday.

Seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, which are just four months away, is likely to be at the top of the agenda for the next INDIA bloc meeting and will be crucial for the Congress, especially after its poll drubbing in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The inaugural meeting of the combined Opposition was convened in Patna on June 23, at the initiative of Nitish, while the second was hosted in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

The third meeting of the Opposition alliance was organised in Mumbai over two days -- on August 31 and September 1.

The alliance, led by the Congress, took shape with the primary objective of mounting a combined challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's general elections.

At the Mumbai meeting, the partners in the Opposition bloc adopted resolutions to collectively contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalised as soon as possible through a 'spirit of give-and-take'. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of world's richest men, once a delivery boy, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, more wealth than Ratan Tata, Adani

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

COVID-19 surge in India: Karnataka on alert as cases rise in Kerala, mask advisory issued for senior citizens

‘Stone balls’ worshipped as ‘kuldevta’ in Madhya Pradesh turn out to be fossilised dinosaur eggs

'You will be immediately shown the door': Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE