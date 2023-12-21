He highlighted during the visit that In the context of contemporary geopolitics, exploring ways in which both India and New Zealand can shape the evolving security dynamics in the pacific region.

In the backdrop of evolving global dynamics, nurturing strong relationships between countries is paramount. India and New Zealand must establish mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations in various sectors.

On the recent visit of DU Professor of Law, Prof. Pankaj Choudhary had high-level meetings with different stakeholders in the government and business world. He highlighted during the visit that In the context of contemporary geopolitics, exploring ways in which both India and New Zealand can shape the evolving security dynamics in the pacific region. It can be Climate action and climate justice, as well as maritime security and the international solar alliance established by India and France in 2015.

Now, to the broader context. India’s relationship with New Zealand is significant in the context of the Pacific Islands region, which is becoming another centre of geopolitics, given the growing Chinese footprint in the islands.

Prof Pankaj Choudhary possesses a deep understanding of the geopolitical, social, and global dynamics that shape both India and New Zealand. His insights into these intricate matters are invaluable, especially in today's interconnected world. He can serve as a bridge between the governments and people of both countries, facilitating meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

On his four-day official visit organised by the New Zealand's most enormous business chamber Aukland Business Chambers, He had a high-level meeting which included the Mayor of Auckland Hon Wayne Brown, Hon Shane Jones the Minister for Regional Development, the Minister for Resources and the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, New Zealand and also Hon Christopher Luxon, the new prime minister of New Zealand.

Prof Pankaj Choudhary embodies the spirit of India's young, educated, and forward-thinking generation. He is unafraid to chart new paths for the betterment of the nation and believes in taking active responsibility for its growth and well-being. While he sees himself as a global citizen, his unwavering commitment to India shines through in his work and aspirations.

As India looks to the future with hope and determination, leaders like Prime Minister Modi serve as beacons of inspiration, reminding us of the importance of preserving our environment, promoting education, fostering solid global relationships, and working tirelessly for the betterment of our nations. He stressed in his visit that If we see the history of how Mahatma Gandhi turned the entire freedom struggle into a mass movement, this is the same spirit He said PM Modi is turning India's development journey into a mass movement.

It is a resounding testament to the power collaboration, simplicity and authenticity when it comes to leadership, in word and, indeed, in deed. It is due to assortative and motivational efforts coming from the very top Indian diplomacy today is more responsive, more effective, practical and ambitious.

