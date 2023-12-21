Headlines

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Terrorists open fire at Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, 3 jawans injured

Amid evolving global dynamic in Pacific region, DU Prof Pankaj Choudhary meets New Zealand's PM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

3 Mumbai Indians stars to win IPL title with Gujarat Titans

Health benefits of white pepper 

Bollywood actresses with most number of Rs 100-crore films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TV premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's love drama

Ankita Lokhande says ‘let’s take divorce’ to Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17; here’s what happened

HomeIndia

India

Amid evolving global dynamic in Pacific region, DU Prof Pankaj Choudhary meets New Zealand's PM

He highlighted during the visit that In the context of contemporary geopolitics, exploring ways in which both India and New Zealand can shape the evolving security dynamics in the pacific region.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the backdrop of evolving global dynamics, nurturing strong relationships between countries is paramount. India and New Zealand must establish mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations in various sectors. 

On the recent visit of DU Professor of Law, Prof. Pankaj Choudhary had high-level meetings with different stakeholders in the government and business world. He highlighted during the visit that In the context of contemporary geopolitics, exploring ways in which both India and New Zealand can shape the evolving security dynamics in the pacific region. It can be Climate action and climate justice, as well as maritime security and the international solar alliance established by India and France in 2015.

Now, to the broader context. India’s relationship with New Zealand is significant in the context of the Pacific Islands region, which is becoming another centre of geopolitics, given the growing Chinese footprint in the islands.

Prof Pankaj Choudhary possesses a deep understanding of the geopolitical, social, and global dynamics that shape both India and New Zealand. His insights into these intricate matters are invaluable, especially in today's interconnected world. He can serve as a bridge between the governments and people of both countries, facilitating meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

 

 

 

On his four-day official visit organised by the New Zealand's most enormous business chamber Aukland Business Chambers, He had a high-level meeting which included the Mayor of Auckland Hon Wayne Brown, Hon Shane Jones the Minister for Regional Development, the Minister for Resources and the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, New Zealand and also Hon Christopher Luxon, the new prime minister of New Zealand.

Prof Pankaj Choudhary embodies the spirit of India's young, educated, and forward-thinking generation. He is unafraid to chart new paths for the betterment of the nation and believes in taking active responsibility for its growth and well-being. While he sees himself as a global citizen, his unwavering commitment to India shines through in his work and aspirations.

As India looks to the future with hope and determination, leaders like Prime Minister Modi serve as beacons of inspiration, reminding us of the importance of preserving our environment, promoting education, fostering solid global relationships, and working tirelessly for the betterment of our nations. He stressed in his visit that If we see the history of how Mahatma Gandhi turned the entire freedom struggle into a mass movement, this is the same spirit He said PM Modi is turning India's development journey into a mass movement.

It is a resounding testament to the power collaboration, simplicity and authenticity when it comes to leadership, in word and, indeed, in deed. It is due to assortative and motivational efforts coming from the very top Indian diplomacy today is more responsive, more effective, practical and ambitious.

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested in Hyderabad, details inside

This Bollywood star was said to be Dawood's girlfriend, producer was shot dead on refusing to cast her, she fled when...

Akash Ambani gives cheeky reply to Mumbai Indians fan asking for Rohit Sharma’s return, he said…

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to play under MS Dhoni? CSK CEO makes big claim

Rishabh Pant to attend IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE