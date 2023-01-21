Air India pee-gate: New twist in urination case, emails show top execs knew about incident within hours

Air India urination case accused Shankar Mishra arrested (File photo)

The Air India urination incident made a lot of waves after an elderly woman was left traumatized as a fellow passenger urinated on her in a state of inebriation. The Air India staff had reportedly taken no action against the accused when the incident initially happened.

The top management at Air India had previously claimed that they didn’t know about the incident after the flight landed, which led to the accused Shankar Mishra walking away without any apprehension or action against him. Now, a thread of emails has negated these claims.

Media outlet Hindustan Times reviewed a threat of emails between Air India’s senior management, including its chairman and managing director Campbell Wilson, which shows that they were aware of the urination incident that took place aboard the JFK to New Delhi flight.

While the Air India pee gate took place on November 26, the email thread reviewed by HT shows that the top executives knew about the incident on November 27, mere hours after it happened, contrary to the claims made by them during the investigation.

The Air India cabin crew supervisor had reportedly sent out emails to the head of the inflight service department (IFSD), base operations in India, Lead HR head of IFSD, and head of the northern region of IFSD and of complaints (customer care), informing them about the incident.

Earlier, Air India had claimed that they were not able to take immediate action against Shankar Mishra because they didn’t know about the incident. However, the flight hand landed at 1 pm and the email thread is somewhere between 3 to 4 pm.

In the emails reviewed by HT, the victim woman’s son-in-law had written to Air India speaking of the incident. The same email was forwarded by Air India managing director Campbell Wilson, to other executives and managers in the airline.

In a JFK-Delhi Air India flight that landed on November 26, a person named Shankar Mishra reportedly urinated on an elderly woman mid-air while he was in an inebriated state. Mishra was not initially apprehended by the airline, despite complaints by the elderly woman and her family.

