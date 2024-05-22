Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

Meet man, an IIT graduate, whose first business failed within a year, now runs Rs 34464 crore company as...

Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

8 benefits of eating 1 khajoor (date) everyday

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia vs Burj Khalifa: Which is costlier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5: Rapid Analysis Of Hot Seats | Amethi, Raebareli, Saran, Mumbai, Ladakh

Raja Bhaiya, Dhananjay Singh: Decoding Impact Of Baahubali Politicians In UP Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Bigg Boss OTT returns with season 3, this is why fans are convinced Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as host

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after attending KKR's IPL Playoffs game; details inside

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

HomeSports

Sports

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

 The Inter Corporate League (ICL) Season 3, expertly organized by mHealth, concluded with resounding success, drawing participation from 20 distinguished corporate teams. Over two thrilling days of cricket, these teams showcased exceptional prowess and sportsmanship, culminating in a spectacular event.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 22, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

 The Inter Corporate League (ICL) Season 3, expertly organized by mHealth, concluded with resounding success, drawing participation from 20 distinguished corporate teams. Over two thrilling days of cricket, these teams showcased exceptional prowess and sportsmanship, culminating in a spectacular event.

Champions and Highlights:

Champions: Team Windy Street
Gold Medalists: Team Wroffy Technologies Private Limited
Silver Medalists: Team 3SC

Our heartfelt congratulations go out to these outstanding teams for their remarkable achievements.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to all 20 participating teams for their unwavering dedication, which significantly contributed to the event's success. This season would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, partners, and the entire mHealth team. Your commitment and enthusiasm were integral to making Inter Corporate League Season 3 a memorable and impactful event.

As we reflect on this success, we eagerly anticipate Season 4, which promises even more exhilarating experiences and opportunities for corporate camaraderie and excellence.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet superstar actress, once had no money for school fees, rode buses in poverty, now lives in Rs 800-crore house

    Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi turns heads in stunning self-made saree with hand embroidery in second Cannes appearance

    Mozz Guard Reviews: Effectively Kills Mosquitoes Instantly, This is Powerful Bug Destroying Zapper

    Meet actress, who saved Shah Rukh Khan's life, got trolled for debut film; now set to star in Rs 200-crore film

    Meet billionaire husband of Bollywood star, 31-year-old heir to pharma empire, his family's net worth is Rs 100000 crore

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

    AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

    Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

    Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement