mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

The Inter Corporate League (ICL) Season 3, expertly organized by mHealth, concluded with resounding success, drawing participation from 20 distinguished corporate teams. Over two thrilling days of cricket, these teams showcased exceptional prowess and sportsmanship, culminating in a spectacular event.

Champions and Highlights:

Champions: Team Windy Street

Gold Medalists: Team Wroffy Technologies Private Limited

Silver Medalists: Team 3SC

Our heartfelt congratulations go out to these outstanding teams for their remarkable achievements.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to all 20 participating teams for their unwavering dedication, which significantly contributed to the event's success. This season would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, partners, and the entire mHealth team. Your commitment and enthusiasm were integral to making Inter Corporate League Season 3 a memorable and impactful event.

As we reflect on this success, we eagerly anticipate Season 4, which promises even more exhilarating experiences and opportunities for corporate camaraderie and excellence.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season!