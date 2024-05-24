Preity Zinta makes her comeback to Cannes Film Festival after 11 years in shimmery white gown worth...

Preity Zinta is at Cannes Film Festival 2024 to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to Santosh Sivan.

Preity Zinta made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 when she attended the premiere of the films The Wind That Shakes The Barley and Paris, Je T'aime. Her last appearance at Cannes was in 2013, when she represented the luxury watch brand Chopard as its brand ambassador. And now after 17 years, the actress has now made her comeback to the annual prestigious film festival.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress is in Cannes this year to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to Santosh Sivan. Preity's debut Bollywood film Dil Se had Santosh as the cinematographer and he will also be behind the lens in her comeback film Lahore 1947.

Recalling how the multiple National Award-winning cinematographer helped her while shooting her debut film Dil Se, Preity told DD India, "While we were shooting in Kerala, the song had a little light rain. You don't really see the rain, but it was there. So in the four days there, my bones were hurting in the rain, I had fever, I wasn't feeling well. Santosh came and got me rasam and all the food, and said, ‘Why don’t you eat this? It's hot.' He was really sweet and took care of me."

Preity's first look from Cannes 2024 was shared by her fans online. In the small clip, the Veer-Zaara actress was seen wearing the Nyra Bridal Gown from the international label Vivienna Lorikeet. The shimmery white gown is priced over Rs 5 lakh online, Rs 5,58,200 to be precise.





Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit and will be making her comeback after six years with Lahore 1947. The upcoming film stars Sunny Deol, is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan productions.

