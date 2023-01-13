Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Air India urination: 'Woman peed herself', says accused Shankar Mishra in Delhi court

A Delhi sessions court had given notice to Shankar Mishra in response to a request for custody made by the Delhi Police so they could question him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Air India urination: 'Woman peed herself', says accused Shankar Mishra in Delhi court
Air India urination: 'Woman peed herself', says accused Shankar Mishra in Delhi court

Shankar Mishra was accused of peeing on an old woman on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. On Friday, Mishra denied the accusations and told a Delhi court that the elderly female passenger “urinated on herself.” He also alleged that the woman has a “problem of incontinence”.

Mishra's lawyer told the court “The complainant woman’s seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80 per cent of kathak dancers have this issue.” 

The Judge of the Sessions Court, however, stated that it is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other. “Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat,” the judge said. 

The lady who filed the complaint against Mishra claimed throughout the hearing that she was being threatened by those close to the accused.

(Also Read: Kanjhawala accident: Home Ministry orders suspension of 11 Delhi police personnel)

"I'm regularly receiving messages, threatening me. The accused's father sent me a message and said 'karma will hit you' and then deleted the message. They're sending me messages and deleting them. This needs to stop," her lawyers said.

In response to a notification from the sessions court regarding an application by the Delhi Police requesting custody in order to examine him, Shankar Mishra makes the astounding assertion. After a court denied the police's request for custody, he was remanded to 14-day judicial remand on January 7.

Shankar Mishra’s bail however was cancelled four days later by a judge, who called the allegations against him “utterly disgusting and repulsive.”

After the claims surfaced more than a month after the incident in late November, Mishra was taken into custody last week. He had been fired by US banking behemoth Wells Fargo and had spent days eluding law enforcement.

On November 26, Mishra allegedly urinated on the 72-year-old woman sitting in business class when he was allegedly intoxicated during the flight from New York to New Delhi.

(Also Read: Sharad Yadav death: Meet Subhashini Yadav, Congress leader expected to follow the footsteps of her father)

The woman protested to N Chandrasekaran, chairperson of the Tata Group, which controls Air India, and claimed that she was forced by the crew to accept a man's apologies.

The airline claimed it had handled the event improperly and that it was revising its guidelines for providing alcohol on planes.

The Indian aviation regulator also reprimanded the management for failing to report the event at the time and forewarned carriers to take stern action against unruly passengers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.