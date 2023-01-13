Search icon
Sharad Yadav death: Meet Subhashini Yadav, Congress leader expected to follow the footsteps of her father

Sharad Yadav, who was the founder of the political party JDU, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 75.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Sharad Yadav with his daughter Subhashini Yadav (Photo - Twitter)

Former Union Minister and veteran politician Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday night at the age of 75. Yadav was undergoing treatment at Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital for a long time due to a prolonged illness and the news of his death was confirmed by his family.

Announcing the demise of Sharad Yadav, the politician’s daughter Subhashini Yadav took to social media and wrote “Papa ab nahi rahe (Papa is no more).” Sharad Yadav had been living with his daughter Subhashini since his Rajya Sabha tenure ended in June 2022.

Sharad Yadav was considered one of the most respected socialist leaders of Bihar. He has great political sense. He was also considered a great curator of state politics. He had provided several political tips to Lalu Prasad Yadav during the latter’s chief ministerial tenures as well as when he was the union minister of the country.

Who is Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav?

The news of Sharad Yadav’s death was confirmed by her daughter Subhashini Yadav, who is also on her way to making a name for herself in Bihar politics, following in the footsteps of her deceased father.

Sharad Yadav has two children – son Shantanu and daughter Subhashini. While Shantanu Yadav has been pursuing further studies in London, Subhashini Yadav decided to join politics early on, and recently joined the Congress party as a member.

Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress party in 2020 and fought in the Vidhan Sabha elections that year from the Bihariganj seat in Bihar, ultimately losing to her rival candidates. Not just this, but Subhashini Yadav’s in-laws are also connected to the political arena.

Subhashini Yadav is married to the son of Kamalvir Singh, who is the JDU state president of Haryana. Subhashini Yadav and her husband Rajkamal Rao were seen taking care of Sharad Yadav several times during his final days and accompanied him to the hospital late Thursday evening.

Subhashini Yadav also joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra but ended up opting out of the foot march after her father Sharad Yadav’s health was getting worse. It is expected that in the future, Subhashini will follow the footsteps of her father and make her name in Bihar politics.

