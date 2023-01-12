Ex-JDU president Sharad Yadav passes away: Know all about former Union minister's family

Ex JDU president Sharad Yadav passes away| Photo: PTI

Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav passes away at the age of 75 on Thursday (January 12). The news is confirmed by his daughter Subhashini Yadav via Facebook. She wrote, "My father is no more."

Shri Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state. On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM, confirms a statement released by the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

About Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav was elected to Lok Sabha seven times and thrice to Rajya Sabha from JD(U). He was the first national president of Janata Dal (United) from 2003 to 2016. Born on July 1, 1947, to parents Nand Kishore Yadav and Sumitra Yadav, the former Union Minister hails from Madhya Pradesh.

Sharad Yadav: Family

He got married on February 15, 1989, to Dr Rekha Yadav. The couple were parents to a son, Shantanu Bundela, a postgraduate from the University of London and a Daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav who joined Indian National Congress in 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the politician and tweeted, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."