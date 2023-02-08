Aero India 2023: Check dates, timing, venue, parking for Asia’s largest air show in Karnataka’s Bengaluru

Aero India 2023

Aero India 2023 is scheduled for February 13-17 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Since 1996, Yelahanka Air Force Station has played home to Aero India, a biannual aviation event. This year's exhibition will begin on February 13 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on hand to help celebrate its opening. Starting 8 February 2023, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will partially suspend its commercial flights for 10 days.

The Aero India website claims that 731 exhibitors (633 domestic and 98 international) have signed up for the event. Along with a trade expo for the aerospace and defence sectors, the Indian Air Force will put on a performance during the course of the event's five days. International leaders, important aerospace investors, and prominent think tanks will also be present at the event.

How to book E-Tickets for Aero India 2023

Visit the Aero India website at aeroindia.gov.in

Click on Tickets

From the drop-down menu, select "Book tickets"

Fill out the necessary fields and select the appropriate ticket type

After selecting your tickets, you can reserve them

Aero India 2023 ticket prices

Tourists may choose from three different ticket options: air display viewing area (ADVA), general visitor, and business visitor. The General and ADVA ticket is valid for one day and one admittance only.

General entrance tickets for the Exhibition and ADVA cost Rs 2,500 for Indian nationals and $ 50 for foreigners.

Indian citizens pay Rs 1,000 for ADVA guest tickets, and foreigners pay $ 50.

Aircraft at Aero India 2023

The F-21 fighter plane, C-130J transport plane, MH-60R 'Romeo' multi-mission helicopter, Javelin weapon system, S-92 multi-role helicopter, 737, 787 Dreamliner, and 777X are all expected to be on display at Aero-India as part of Boeing's extensive range of advanced defence capabilities and solutions.

Aero India 2023 will include the Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas Mark 1A (LCA-Tejas) in its Final Operational Clearance (FOC) version, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday. Aircraft in FOC form may be manufactured with all of the improvements included in the current version of the plane.

The Aero India 2023 app lists aircraft such as Rockwell B-1 Lancer, C-17 Globemaster, Boeing C-40 Clipper, Boeing F-15, Dassault Falcon 8X, Lockheed Martin F-16, Boeing F-18, KC-040 aerial refueler, Kc-135 Tanker, Let L-410 Turbolet and Lockheed Martin F-36.