Job alert: Airbus to hire engineering and IT talent at Aero India in Bengaluru; 13,000 new jobs in 2023

Airbus officials will also be available to interact with candidates (Photo: Reuters)

Airbus, the European aerospace giant, is planning a public meet-and-greet at Aero India in Bengaluru this month to recruit engineering and IT talent. Aero India 2023 is scheduled for February 13-17 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

During its industrial ramp-up this year, the company plans to hire more than 13,000 people globally, according to Airbus.

"The new hires will be instrumental in supporting Airbus' industrial ramp-up, its ambitious decarbonisation roadmap and preparations for the future of aviation," the global aerospace firm said in a statement.

Candidates interested in airframe design, avionics, aviation systems simulation, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cabin engineering may meet with Airbus officials at booth CR7.1 in Hall C.

Participants will also get the opportunity to ask questions of high-ranking Airbus representatives and learn more about the company's presence in India and the rest of South Asia.

"Airbus is a top destination for the very best of India's engineering and information management talent with a passion for aerospace," said HR Director of Airbus India and South Asia, Suraj Chettri.

Airbus will be showcasing its commercial, rotorcraft, defence and space, and other innovative products, technologies, services, and innovations at its booth.

According to the Aero India website, 731 exhibitors (633 domestic and 98 foreign) have registered for the event. Along with an expo for the aerospace and defence industries, the Indian Air Force will put on a show during the course of the five-day event. The event will also include international leaders, major aerospace investors, and significant think tanks.

(With inputs from PTI)