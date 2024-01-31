7 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi (Fees, Contact, Location & Other Info)

India
Are you from Delhi and seeking the best CLAT coaching centre near you? Then, this article about the 7 best CLAT coaching in Delhi is for you. In this article, we have discussed the fee structure, the contact information, the courses offered, and a lot more of all the premium CLAT Coaching Institutions. This information will help you understand what the coaching institutes offer. So, read on!
RANK 1 – KNOWLEDGE NATION LAW CENTRE (Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi)
KNLC is the Rank 1 CLAT coaching in Delhi and Gurgaon that was established in the year 2009 to provide premium coaching to CLAT aspirants. This institute is known for its personalised approach, commendable results,
|
Courses Offered
|
CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB, CUET PG Law, LLM, PCS J, LSAT, LNAT
|
Why Choose This Institute
|
Experienced Faculty, Comprehensive Study Material, Regular Mock Tests, Current Affairs Updates, SWOT Approach
|
Previous Year Results
|
Success Rate of 92%
|
Fees
|
1 Lakh (Approx)
|
Batch Size
|
35 Students
|
Study Material
|
Printed Notes compiled by a Dedicated Research Team
|
Teachers
|
20 Members, including Mr Rahul & Mr Ashish
|
Additional Features
|
Constant Progress Monitoring, Personalised Guidance
|
Hostel / Mess
|
Yes
|
Mode
|
Online & Offline (Both)
|
Ratings
|
4.9/5
|
Hours of Operation
|
Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6 PM
|
Address
|
Delhi Branch - 47/1, Kalu Sarai – Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016
Gurgaon Branch - SCO M-26, Old DLF Colony – Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001
|
Contact
|
9999882757 / 9999882858
|
Website
RANK 2 – CLAT POSSIBLE (Best CLAT Institute in Delhi)
CLAT Possible offers reliable CLAT exam coaching in Delhi. Their study material and seasoned faculty members are the top reasons why the institute is trusted by students.
|
Courses Offered
|
CLAT, AILET
|
Why Choose This Institute
|
Unparalleled Educational Excellence, Seasoned Mentoring, Student-Centric Approach, Wide Range of Courses
|
Previous Year Results
|
Topper in Previous Years for Law Entrance Exams
|
Fees
|
30,000 to 1.5 Lakh
|
Batch Size
|
20-30 Students
|
Study Material
|
Well Arranged, including Workbooks and Magazines
|
Teachers
|
50+ Members, including Dr Surabhi Modi Sahai and
Satyam Shanker Sahai
|
Additional Features
|
Unique Teaching Approach, Excellent Infrastructure
|
Hostel / Mess
|
No
|
Mode
|
Online & Offline (Both)
|
Ratings
|
4.6/5
|
Hours of Operation
|
Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM
|
Address
|
Connaught Place: Block-B Connaught Place, B-32, 1st floor, Kuthiala building, Inner circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi,110001
|
Contact
|
7851877752
|
Website
|
https://www.clatpossible.com/
RANK 3 – JURIS ACADEMY (Best Law Coaching in Delhi)
Juris Academy has an excellent track record of success in CLAT exams. Furthermore, they offer numerous changes for students to expand their knowledge and skills in the Law Field.
|
Courses Offered
|
CLAT, CLAT LLM, PCS-J, DU.LLB, AILET
|
Why Choose This Institute
|
Structured Study Techniques, Mock Tests, Continuous Group Discussion, Continuous Improvement Opportunities
|
Previous Year Results
|
Many Toppers Every Year
|
Fees
|
90,000 to 1 Lakh
|
Batch Size
|
20-30 Students
|
Study Material
|
Reliable Course Material
|
Teachers
|
Sr. Advocates and Gold Medallist Law Professors
|
Additional Features
|
Flexible Schedule, Online Test Series
|
Hostel / Mess
|
No
|
Mode
|
Online & Offline (Both)
|
Ratings
|
4.4/5
|
Hours of Operation
|
Monday to Saturday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM
|
Address
|
Gate No 2, 29A, Mall Rd, near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110009
|
Contact
|
8010905050
|
Website
|
https://www.jurisacademy.com/
RANK 4 – CAREER LAUNCHER (Top CLAT Institute in Delhi)
Career Launcher has years of experience teaching law entrance aspirants. They offer maximum support to the students to ensure that they score well in the exams.
|
Courses Offered
|
CLAT, AILET
|
Why Choose This Institute
|
Highly Qualified Professionals, Excellence in Education, Technological Innovation, Test Preparation
|
Previous Year Results
|
Toppers in CLAT, AILET for 11 years consistently
|
Fees
|
10,000 to 1 Lakh
|
Batch Size
|
25 Students
|
Study Material
|
Updated Study Material
|
Teachers
|
Many Seasoned Experts, like Sarthak Tiwari
|
Additional Features
|
Individual SIS, E-Support for Doubt-Clearing
|
Hostel / Mess
|
Yes
|
Mode
|
Online & Offline (Both)
|
Ratings
|
4.2/5
|
Hours of Operation
|
Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 8 PM
|
Address
|
Connaught Place: 1st Floor, Daulat Ram House, A-18, Middle Cir, Block A, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
|
Contact
|
9289911842 / 9999665300
|
Website
|
https://www.careerlauncher.com/delhi/
RANK 5 – CLAT PREP (Best Coaching for CLAT)
CLAT Prep is a premium CLAT coaching centre in Delhi which has helped thousands of students crack the exam. With their assistance, you will be able to get admission to the top NLUs.
|
Courses Offered
|
CLAT, AILET, IPM, CUET, DULLB
|
Why Choose This Institute
|
Reliable Coaching, Highly Experienced Faculty Members, Performance Counselling, Exam-Taking Strategy Building
|
Previous Year Results
|
Thousands of NLU Selections
|
Fees
|
10,000 to 1,40,000
|
Batch Size
|
25 Students
|
Study Material
|
Complete Study Material, including Handouts
|
Teachers
|
A Great Team of 15+ Individuals, including Mayank Garg and Ankit Bareja
|
Additional Features
|
Wide Range of Courses, 1400+ NLU Selections
|
Hostel / Mess
|
No
|
Mode
|
Online & Offline (Both)
|
Ratings
|
4.5/5
|
Hours of Operation
|
Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM
|
Address
|
8 Kapil Vihar, 2nd floor, Pitampura Main Road Metro Pillar No. 348, Kohat Enclave Metro Station, Pitampura, Delhi, 110034
|
Contact
|
8586039359
|
Website
|
http://www.clatprepindia.com/pitampura
RANK 6 – IMS (Best Law Institute in Delhi)
IMS offers numerous test series and comprehensive study material to its students. It is also known for the effective doubt sessions conducted by the experts.
|
Courses Offered
|
CLAT, CAT, BBA, HM, MASS.COMM, SSC, BANK
|
Why Choose This Institute
|
Topic-Wise Tests, Multiple Practice Sessions, Structured Mentorship, Early Syllabus Completion
|
Previous Year Results
|
Many Toppers in Law
|
Fees
|
11,000 to 85,000
|
Batch Size
|
25 Students
|
Study Material
|
Detailed and Helpful Study Material
|
Teachers
|
Many Top Mentors, including Aman Verma and Shabnam Sahni
|
Additional Features
|
Specialised Workshops, Excellent Classroom Facilities
|
Hostel / Mess
|
No
|
Mode
|
Online & Offline (Both)
|
Ratings
|
4.5/5
|
Hours of Operation
|
Monday to Sunday - 11 AM to 6 PM
|
Address
|
Kanchanjunga Building, Barakhamba Rd, Fire Brigade Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
|
Contact
|
8237099908
|
Website
|
https://www.imsindia.com/center/delhi/
RANK 7 – MAANSAROVAR LAW CENTRE (Top Institute for CLAT Preparation in Delhi)
Maansarovar Law Centre or MLC will provide law entrance coaching at the most affordable prices. Furthermore, they offer flexible learning opportunities to the students.
|
Courses Offered
|
CLAT, DU LLB, Judiciary, CUET UG & CUET PG
|
Why Choose This Institute
|
Subject-wise Mock Tests, Individual Performance Analysis, Special Doubt Classes, Interactive Sessions with Toppers
|
Previous Year Results
|
Top Rank Holders in Law Entrance Exams
|
Fees
|
65,000 to 1,65,000
|
Batch Size
|
Small
|
Study Material
|
Comprehensive and Updated Notes
|
Teachers
|
Reputed Faculty Members, including Anil Sir and Sonal Ma'am
|
Additional Features
|
Back-up Classes, Short Tricks, Online Test Series
|
Hostel / Mess
|
Yes
|
Mode
|
Online & Offline (Both)
|
Ratings
|
4/5
|
Hours of Operation
|
Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 8 PM
|
Address
|
GTB Nagar Metro Station, 59, Kingsway Camp, Main Ring Road, Banda Bahadur Marg, beside Gate No 1 of, Delhi, 110009
|
Contact
|
9999799728
|
Website
|
https://www.maansarovarlawcentre.com/
That was all about the best CLAT coaching centres in Delhi. We hope you can choose the best institute with the help of this article. If you want to explore the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi, then click here. All the best!
Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.