7 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi (Fees, Contact, Location & Other Info)

Are you from Delhi and seeking the best CLAT coaching centre near you? Then, this article about the 7 best CLAT coaching in Delhi is for you. In this article, we have discussed the fee structure, the contact information, the courses offered, and a lot more of all the premium CLAT Coaching Institutions. This information will help you understand what the coaching institutes offer. So, read on!

RANK 1 – KNOWLEDGE NATION LAW CENTRE (Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi)

KNLC is the Rank 1 CLAT coaching in Delhi and Gurgaon that was established in the year 2009 to provide premium coaching to CLAT aspirants. This institute is known for its personalised approach, commendable results,

Courses Offered CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB, CUET PG Law, LLM, PCS J, LSAT, LNAT Why Choose This Institute Experienced Faculty, Comprehensive Study Material, Regular Mock Tests, Current Affairs Updates, SWOT Approach Previous Year Results Success Rate of 92% Fees 1 Lakh (Approx) Batch Size 35 Students Study Material Printed Notes compiled by a Dedicated Research Team Teachers 20 Members, including Mr Rahul & Mr Ashish Additional Features Constant Progress Monitoring, Personalised Guidance Hostel / Mess Yes Mode Online & Offline (Both) Ratings 4.9/5 Hours of Operation Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6 PM Address Delhi Branch - 47/1, Kalu Sarai – Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016 Gurgaon Branch - SCO M-26, Old DLF Colony – Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001 Contact 9999882757 / 9999882858 Website Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi

RANK 2 – CLAT POSSIBLE (Best CLAT Institute in Delhi)

CLAT Possible offers reliable CLAT exam coaching in Delhi. Their study material and seasoned faculty members are the top reasons why the institute is trusted by students.

Courses Offered CLAT, AILET Why Choose This Institute Unparalleled Educational Excellence, Seasoned Mentoring, Student-Centric Approach, Wide Range of Courses Previous Year Results Topper in Previous Years for Law Entrance Exams Fees 30,000 to 1.5 Lakh Batch Size 20-30 Students Study Material Well Arranged, including Workbooks and Magazines Teachers 50+ Members, including Dr Surabhi Modi Sahai and Satyam Shanker Sahai Additional Features Unique Teaching Approach, Excellent Infrastructure Hostel / Mess No Mode Online & Offline (Both) Ratings 4.6/5 Hours of Operation Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM Address Connaught Place: Block-B Connaught Place, B-32, 1st floor, Kuthiala building, Inner circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi,110001 Contact 7851877752 Website https://www.clatpossible.com/

RANK 3 – JURIS ACADEMY (Best Law Coaching in Delhi)

Juris Academy has an excellent track record of success in CLAT exams. Furthermore, they offer numerous changes for students to expand their knowledge and skills in the Law Field.

Courses Offered CLAT, CLAT LLM, PCS-J, DU.LLB, AILET Why Choose This Institute Structured Study Techniques, Mock Tests, Continuous Group Discussion, Continuous Improvement Opportunities Previous Year Results Many Toppers Every Year Fees 90,000 to 1 Lakh Batch Size 20-30 Students Study Material Reliable Course Material Teachers Sr. Advocates and Gold Medallist Law Professors Additional Features Flexible Schedule, Online Test Series Hostel / Mess No Mode Online & Offline (Both) Ratings 4.4/5 Hours of Operation Monday to Saturday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM Address Gate No 2, 29A, Mall Rd, near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110009 Contact 8010905050 Website https://www.jurisacademy.com/

RANK 4 – CAREER LAUNCHER (Top CLAT Institute in Delhi)

Career Launcher has years of experience teaching law entrance aspirants. They offer maximum support to the students to ensure that they score well in the exams.

Courses Offered CLAT, AILET Why Choose This Institute Highly Qualified Professionals, Excellence in Education, Technological Innovation, Test Preparation Previous Year Results Toppers in CLAT, AILET for 11 years consistently Fees 10,000 to 1 Lakh Batch Size 25 Students Study Material Updated Study Material Teachers Many Seasoned Experts, like Sarthak Tiwari Additional Features Individual SIS, E-Support for Doubt-Clearing Hostel / Mess Yes Mode Online & Offline (Both) Ratings 4.2/5 Hours of Operation Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 8 PM Address Connaught Place: 1st Floor, Daulat Ram House, A-18, Middle Cir, Block A, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001 Contact 9289911842 / 9999665300 Website https://www.careerlauncher.com/delhi/

RANK 5 – CLAT PREP (Best Coaching for CLAT)

CLAT Prep is a premium CLAT coaching centre in Delhi which has helped thousands of students crack the exam. With their assistance, you will be able to get admission to the top NLUs.

Courses Offered CLAT, AILET, IPM, CUET, DULLB Why Choose This Institute Reliable Coaching, Highly Experienced Faculty Members, Performance Counselling, Exam-Taking Strategy Building Previous Year Results Thousands of NLU Selections Fees 10,000 to 1,40,000 Batch Size 25 Students Study Material Complete Study Material, including Handouts Teachers A Great Team of 15+ Individuals, including Mayank Garg and Ankit Bareja Additional Features Wide Range of Courses, 1400+ NLU Selections Hostel / Mess No Mode Online & Offline (Both) Ratings 4.5/5 Hours of Operation Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM Address 8 Kapil Vihar, 2nd floor, Pitampura Main Road Metro Pillar No. 348, Kohat Enclave Metro Station, Pitampura, Delhi, 110034 Contact 8586039359 Website http://www.clatprepindia.com/pitampura

RANK 6 – IMS (Best Law Institute in Delhi)

IMS offers numerous test series and comprehensive study material to its students. It is also known for the effective doubt sessions conducted by the experts.

Courses Offered CLAT, CAT, BBA, HM, MASS.COMM, SSC, BANK Why Choose This Institute Topic-Wise Tests, Multiple Practice Sessions, Structured Mentorship, Early Syllabus Completion Previous Year Results Many Toppers in Law Fees 11,000 to 85,000 Batch Size 25 Students Study Material Detailed and Helpful Study Material Teachers Many Top Mentors, including Aman Verma and Shabnam Sahni Additional Features Specialised Workshops, Excellent Classroom Facilities Hostel / Mess No Mode Online & Offline (Both) Ratings 4.5/5 Hours of Operation Monday to Sunday - 11 AM to 6 PM Address Kanchanjunga Building, Barakhamba Rd, Fire Brigade Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001 Contact 8237099908 Website https://www.imsindia.com/center/delhi/

RANK 7 – MAANSAROVAR LAW CENTRE (Top Institute for CLAT Preparation in Delhi)

Maansarovar Law Centre or MLC will provide law entrance coaching at the most affordable prices. Furthermore, they offer flexible learning opportunities to the students.

Courses Offered CLAT, DU LLB, Judiciary, CUET UG & CUET PG Why Choose This Institute Subject-wise Mock Tests, Individual Performance Analysis, Special Doubt Classes, Interactive Sessions with Toppers Previous Year Results Top Rank Holders in Law Entrance Exams Fees 65,000 to 1,65,000 Batch Size Small Study Material Comprehensive and Updated Notes Teachers Reputed Faculty Members, including Anil Sir and Sonal Ma'am Additional Features Back-up Classes, Short Tricks, Online Test Series Hostel / Mess Yes Mode Online & Offline (Both) Ratings 4/5 Hours of Operation Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 8 PM Address GTB Nagar Metro Station, 59, Kingsway Camp, Main Ring Road, Banda Bahadur Marg, beside Gate No 1 of, Delhi, 110009 Contact 9999799728 Website https://www.maansarovarlawcentre.com/

Conclusion

That was all about the best CLAT coaching centres in Delhi. We hope you can choose the best institute with the help of this article. If you want to explore the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi, then click here. All the best!

