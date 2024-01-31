Twitter
7 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi (Fees, Contact, Location & Other Info)

In this article, we have discussed the fee structure, the contact information, the courses offered, and a lot more of all the premium CLAT Coaching Institutions.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Edited by

Are you from Delhi and seeking the best CLAT coaching centre near you? Then, this article about the 7 best CLAT coaching in Delhi is for you. In this article, we have discussed the fee structure, the contact information, the courses offered, and a lot more of all the premium CLAT Coaching Institutions. This information will help you understand what the coaching institutes offer. So, read on!

RANK 1 – KNOWLEDGE NATION LAW CENTRE (Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi)

 

KNLC is the Rank 1 CLAT coaching in Delhi and Gurgaon that was established in the year 2009 to provide premium coaching to CLAT aspirants. This institute is known for its personalised approach, commendable results,

 

Courses Offered

CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB, CUET PG Law, LLM, PCS J, LSAT, LNAT

Why Choose This Institute

Experienced Faculty, Comprehensive Study Material, Regular Mock Tests, Current Affairs Updates, SWOT Approach

Previous Year Results

Success Rate of 92%

Fees

1 Lakh (Approx)

Batch Size

35 Students

Study Material

Printed Notes compiled by a Dedicated Research Team

Teachers

20 Members, including Mr Rahul & Mr Ashish

Additional Features

Constant Progress Monitoring, Personalised Guidance

Hostel / Mess

Yes 

Mode

Online & Offline (Both)

Ratings

4.9/5

Hours of Operation

Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 6 PM

Address

Delhi Branch - 47/1, Kalu Sarai – Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016

Gurgaon Branch - SCO M-26, Old DLF Colony – Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001

Contact

9999882757 / 9999882858

Website

Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi

 

RANK 2 – CLAT POSSIBLE (Best CLAT Institute in Delhi)

 

CLAT Possible offers reliable CLAT exam coaching in Delhi. Their study material and seasoned faculty members are the top reasons why the institute is trusted by students.

 

Courses Offered

CLAT, AILET

Why Choose This Institute

Unparalleled Educational Excellence, Seasoned Mentoring, Student-Centric Approach, Wide Range of Courses

Previous Year Results

Topper in Previous Years for Law Entrance Exams

Fees

30,000 to 1.5 Lakh

Batch Size

20-30 Students

Study Material

Well Arranged, including Workbooks and Magazines

Teachers

50+ Members, including Dr Surabhi Modi Sahai and

Satyam Shanker Sahai

Additional Features

Unique Teaching Approach, Excellent Infrastructure

Hostel / Mess

No

Mode

Online & Offline (Both)

Ratings

4.6/5

Hours of Operation

Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM

Address

Connaught Place: Block-B Connaught Place, B-32, 1st floor, Kuthiala building, Inner circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi,110001

Contact

7851877752

Website

https://www.clatpossible.com/

 

RANK 3 – JURIS ACADEMY (Best Law Coaching in Delhi)

 

Juris Academy has an excellent track record of success in CLAT exams. Furthermore, they offer numerous changes for students to expand their knowledge and skills in the Law Field.

 

Courses Offered

CLAT, CLAT LLM, PCS-J, DU.LLB, AILET

Why Choose This Institute

Structured Study Techniques, Mock Tests, Continuous Group Discussion, Continuous Improvement Opportunities

Previous Year Results

Many Toppers Every Year

Fees

90,000 to 1 Lakh

Batch Size

20-30 Students

Study Material

Reliable Course Material

Teachers

Sr. Advocates and Gold Medallist Law Professors

Additional Features

Flexible Schedule, Online Test Series

Hostel / Mess

No

Mode

Online & Offline (Both)

Ratings

4.4/5

Hours of Operation

Monday to Saturday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM

Address

Gate No 2, 29A, Mall Rd, near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110009

Contact

8010905050

Website

https://www.jurisacademy.com/

 

RANK 4 – CAREER LAUNCHER (Top CLAT Institute in Delhi)

 

Career Launcher has years of experience teaching law entrance aspirants. They offer maximum support to the students to ensure that they score well in the exams.

 

Courses Offered

CLAT, AILET

Why Choose This Institute

Highly Qualified Professionals, Excellence in Education, Technological Innovation, Test Preparation

Previous Year Results

Toppers in CLAT, AILET for 11 years consistently

Fees

10,000 to 1 Lakh

Batch Size

25 Students

Study Material

Updated Study Material

Teachers

Many Seasoned Experts, like Sarthak Tiwari

Additional Features

Individual SIS, E-Support for Doubt-Clearing

Hostel / Mess

Yes

Mode

Online & Offline (Both)

Ratings

4.2/5

Hours of Operation

Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 8 PM

Address

Connaught Place: 1st Floor, Daulat Ram House, A-18, Middle Cir, Block A, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Contact

9289911842 / 9999665300

Website

https://www.careerlauncher.com/delhi/

 

RANK 5 – CLAT PREP (Best Coaching for CLAT)

 

CLAT Prep is a premium CLAT coaching centre in Delhi which has helped thousands of students crack the exam. With their assistance, you will be able to get admission to the top NLUs.

 

Courses Offered

CLAT, AILET, IPM, CUET, DULLB

Why Choose This Institute

Reliable Coaching, Highly Experienced Faculty Members, Performance Counselling, Exam-Taking Strategy Building

Previous Year Results

Thousands of NLU Selections

Fees

10,000 to 1,40,000

Batch Size

25 Students

Study Material

Complete Study Material, including Handouts

Teachers

A Great Team of 15+ Individuals, including Mayank Garg and Ankit Bareja

Additional Features

Wide Range of Courses, 1400+ NLU Selections

Hostel / Mess

No

Mode

Online & Offline (Both)

Ratings

4.5/5

Hours of Operation

Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM

Address

8 Kapil Vihar, 2nd floor, Pitampura Main Road Metro Pillar No. 348, Kohat Enclave Metro Station, Pitampura, Delhi, 110034

Contact

8586039359

Website

http://www.clatprepindia.com/pitampura

 

RANK 6 – IMS (Best Law Institute in Delhi)

 

IMS offers numerous test series and comprehensive study material to its students. It is also known for the effective doubt sessions conducted by the experts.

 

Courses Offered

CLAT, CAT, BBA, HM, MASS.COMM, SSC, BANK

Why Choose This Institute

Topic-Wise Tests, Multiple Practice Sessions, Structured Mentorship, Early Syllabus Completion

Previous Year Results

Many Toppers in Law

Fees

11,000 to 85,000

Batch Size

25 Students

Study Material

Detailed and Helpful Study Material

Teachers

Many Top Mentors, including Aman Verma and Shabnam Sahni

Additional Features

Specialised Workshops, Excellent Classroom Facilities

Hostel / Mess

No

Mode

Online & Offline (Both)

Ratings

4.5/5

Hours of Operation

Monday to Sunday - 11 AM to 6 PM

Address

Kanchanjunga Building, Barakhamba Rd, Fire Brigade Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Contact

8237099908

Website

https://www.imsindia.com/center/delhi/

 

RANK 7 – MAANSAROVAR LAW CENTRE (Top Institute for CLAT Preparation in Delhi)

 

Maansarovar Law Centre or MLC will provide law entrance coaching at the most affordable prices. Furthermore, they offer flexible learning opportunities to the students.

 

Courses Offered

CLAT, DU LLB, Judiciary, CUET UG & CUET PG

Why Choose This Institute

Subject-wise Mock Tests, Individual Performance Analysis, Special Doubt Classes, Interactive Sessions with Toppers

Previous Year Results

Top Rank Holders in Law Entrance Exams

Fees

65,000 to 1,65,000

Batch Size

Small

Study Material

Comprehensive and Updated Notes

Teachers

Reputed Faculty Members, including Anil Sir and Sonal Ma'am

Additional Features

Back-up Classes, Short Tricks, Online Test Series

Hostel / Mess

Yes

Mode

Online & Offline (Both)

Ratings

4/5

Hours of Operation

Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 8 PM

Address

GTB Nagar Metro Station, 59, Kingsway Camp, Main Ring Road, Banda Bahadur Marg, beside Gate No 1 of, Delhi, 110009

Contact

9999799728

Website

https://www.maansarovarlawcentre.com/

 

Conclusion

That was all about the best CLAT coaching centres in Delhi. We hope you can choose the best institute with the help of this article. If you want to explore the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi, then click here. All the best!

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

 

