Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

42-year-old Goa man draws praise for rescuing Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer with knife

The State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte hailed Eurica Dias for his selfless action and said it indicated that locals in the coastal state are helpful.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

42-year-old Goa man draws praise for rescuing Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer with knife
Representational Image

The 42-year-old man who came to the rescue of a woman tourist from the Netherlands attacked by a hotel staffer in Goa has drawn praise from all quarters for his brave act.

Talking to reporters, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte hailed Eurica Dias for his selfless action and said it indicated that locals in the coastal state are helpful.

The minister said he will meet the injured Dutch tourist and her rescuer, who are both undergoing treatment at a hospital, following the attack that took place at Pernem in North Goa.

Dias had rushed to help the tourist who was attacked by a hotel staffer with a knife in the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

(Also Read: Watch: Massive fire breaks out inside revolving restaurant in Haryana's Panchkula)

Khaunte also praised the quick response of the police team led by Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan who apprehended the accused within an hour after the complaint was filed.

The woman in her complaint had claimed that an unknown man aged between 25 to 30 years trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel premises. As she started screaming, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her.

When a local man came to her rescue, the intruder ran away. He then returned carrying a knife and attacked her and her rescuer before fleeing, the complainant said.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt, amongst others.

During the investigation, Pernem police identified the accused and he was arrested. Further probe is on. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple reportedly working on MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.