Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Massive fire breaks out inside revolving restaurant in Haryana's Panchkula

Fire breaks out in a revolving hotel in Panchkula, similar incidents occurred near Hmaraj Market in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Watch: Massive fire breaks out inside revolving restaurant in Haryana's Panchkula
Image credit: Twitter- @ANI

A sizable fire started at a revolving restaurant inside the Amravati shopping centre in Panchkula, Haryana. 

Several videos taken by residents showed the restaurant, which is located at a height, wholly engulfed in dense clouds of smoke. According to local accounts, the incident did not result in any injuries.

This occurs as a large fire that started early on Friday morning in Bansmandi, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, near Hamraj Market, has been put out after almost seven hours. To put out the fire, some 16 firefighters arrived at the scene. The AR Tower was destroyed by fire, extending to adjoining Masood Complex buildings.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at their home in Delhi's Shastri Park on Friday, killing six people, including a toddler, due to suffocation, a fire department official said.

A senior police officer claims that at around nine in the morning, the Shastri Park police station received a distress call informing them that a home fire had broken out at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park.

According to PTI, when the officials arrived they discovered that nine persons had been transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Of them, four men, a woman, and a one-and-a-half-year-old child died. A 15-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are being treated for burn injuries while a 22-year-old man was discharged after first aid, the police said.

More details are awaited.

(with inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.