Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' gets streaming date on HBO Max

'Snyder Cut' is one of the most-awaited films for DC fans across the globe.

Zack Snyder's Justice League finally gets a streaming date and fans can't keep calm. One of the most anticipated movies coming out of DC is Snyder Cut which has been a request from millions of fans over the years. Now, the film is getting a digital release and is set to be streamed on HBO Max from March 18, 2021. The announcement was made by the official social media pages of the OTT platform.

HBO Max posted three dark posters on their Twitter page which had broken 'Justice League' logo made of rocks, a torn-up 'Justice League' flag and a set of reels which had 'Justice League' written on it along with 'Snyder Cut'.

The post is captioned as "Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres March 18 exclusively on HBO Max. #SnyderCut."

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interaction with EW, Zack had said that his Justice League is likely to get R-rate certification. He stated, "Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut."

Giving the reason, the ace filmmaker revealed, "There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."