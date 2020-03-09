'The Batman': Will Johnny Depp play Joker in Robert Pattinson's film?

Seems like Robert Pattinson in and as The Batman will be fighting one more villain along with Colin Farrell, who is playing Penguin. Yes, according to the latest reports iconic character actor of Hollywood, Johhny Depp is in talks with the makers of The Batman to play the antagonist. And we all know what supervillain he will be playing! Yes, Joker, it is! The actor is one of the contenders to play the supervillain in Pattinson starrer superhero film.

Warner Bros and the director of The Batman, Matt Reeves are considering Depp. Moreover, before the upcoming film, Nolan was also considering the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to play Joker in The Dark Knight. However, the role was incredibly performed by the late Heath Ledger.

Meanwhile, we have to wait for an official confirmation of Johnny being a part of The Batman or not.

The Batman also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

On the work front, Depp will next be seen in Minamata. The film was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February this year. The official release date is yet to be announced.

Moreover, he will also be reprising his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts franchise starring Eddie Redmayne in the leading role.

Depp's personal life has also been making the headlines due to allegations of domestic violence on him by his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the case witnessed a major twist recently.