Meet singer who charges Rs 200 crore per performance, daughter of hairdresser, now has private jet, has Ambani connect

Twitter
Headlines

'No one will lay a finger on your firearms', promises Donald Trump if re-elected

Budget session: 'Motion of Thanks' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Parliament today, PM Modi likely to speak

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal-starrer sees dull opening, earns only Rs 4.3 crore

Days before start of IPL 2024, CSK skipper makes a big revelation: 'Important to earn...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid, Kriti's film starts slow, mints Rs 6.5 crore

9 suspense, mystery and crime thrillers to watch this weekend

Players with most doubles in IPL history

10 protein-rich dry fruits to include in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet singer who charges Rs 200 crore per performance, daughter of hairdresser, now has private jet, has Ambani connect

This superstar singer reportedly charged Rs 200 crore for a single performance, the highest ever for a private performance.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is a lot of money in the music industry. Gone are the days when singers like Lata Mangeshkar had to fight producers for their fair share of remuneration. Even in the West, things have transformed from the days of the blues legends who sold records but never made much money. Today’s singing superstars rake in the moolah by the millions for each gig. And the biggest of them all charges a whopping Rs 200 crore for one single performance.

The singer who charged Rs 200 crore for one performance

In January 2023, Beyonce Knowles, known just as Beyonce, was asked to perform at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal luxury hotel at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The elite invite-only event was attended by some of the richest people in the Middle East and investors from around the world. As per Forbes, Beyonce charged at least $24 million (over Rs 200 crore) for the performance, making it the most expensive private performance in history. Beyonce performed 17 tracks in her ballad-heavy performance at Atlantis, which was her first concert in over four years. Several journalists, influencers, and celebs were also invited to the event, which became a sensation worldwide.

Beyonce’s humble beginnings and riches

Beyonce was born in 1981 in Texas to Tina Knowled, a hairdresser, and Mathew Knowles, a sales manager. Her parents were working class people but Beyonce’s musical talent was visible early on itself. At the age of 8, she became part of a girls’ singing group called Girl’s Tyme. In 1996, the group changed their name to Destiny’s Child and the following year, they released their first single. The group was a huge hit over the next five years, turning Beyonce into a star. In 2003, Beyonce branched out into a solo career and over the years, transformed into a multi-Grammy winning superstar. Today, she has a net worth of $800 million (Rs 6500 crore) and owns, among other things, a private jet.

When Beyonce performed at the Ambani wedding

In December 2018, Beyonce performed at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani in Udaipur. Beyonce flew down to India and performed a medley of some of her hits at a small private mini-concert that was attended by Ambanis’ closest friends and family as well as a host of Indian celebs. Beyonce reportedly charge somewhere between $3-4 million (Rs 22-30 crore) for her performance, a tag much lower than her Dubai performance four years later.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Happy Teddy Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, to share with your beloved partner

Meet former beauty queen who made debut with superstar, quit acting, married billionaire worth Rs 35000 crore, she is..

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE