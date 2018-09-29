Ryan Reynolds signs up to play lead in sci-fi comedy 'Free Guy'

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is all set to play the lead in sci-fi comedy Free Guy.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, best known for helming Night at the Museum series and executive producing hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

The story, penned by Matt Lieberman, follows a background character who realizes he is living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.

Reynolds, 41, will also produce the project under his banner Maximum Effort, along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, reported Deadline.

The actor, who most recently starred in Deadpool 2, is currently shooting for Michael Bay's 6 Underground for Netflix. He is also lending his voice for Legendary's Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.