Miley Cyrus celebrates 2020 MTV VMAs win by bingeing on Indian food

Headlines

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

Mukesh Ambani funded firm partners with government’s ONDC network amid crisis

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

Explainer: What is Samudrayaan? Know all about India's first manned deep ocean exploration mission

'Naag-naagin romance': Enchanting dance of two snakes goes viral in mesmerizing video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

Mukesh Ambani funded firm partners with government’s ONDC network amid crisis

Weekend vibes: 7 healthy food options for cheat meals

Sore throat: 7 teas to improve voice quality

Highest paid supermodels in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Miley Cyrus celebrates 2020 MTV VMAs win by bingeing on Indian food

Miley Cyrus posted a photo posing with a pizza slice.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 09:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

At the recently held 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus bagged two awards for her song 'Mother's Daughter'. She received awards in best art direction and best editing categories. At the awards, Miley stunned in a sheer mesh embroidered black dress with matching gloves. She teamed it up with black strappy heels and cropped hairdo with fringes. To celebrate her win, Miley took to her Instagram page and shared a photo while taking a bite from a slice of pizza.

However, going by her caption, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer revealed that she didn't eat that pizza and had leftover food instead. Cyrus stated, "Truth is I didn’t eat the pizza... I had 4-day old Indian food to celebrate instead. @vijatm".

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Miley released her much-anticipated single titled 'Midnight Sky' in August this year. The singer also directed the music video and it's the first single from her upcoming album 'She Is Miley Cyrus'.

As per ANI, the Hannah Montana star shines in the video as she is seen decked in neon, and shimmery body fit attire teamed up with crystal-covered long black gloves.

On the personal front, Miley split with beau Cody Simpson after being together for ten months. Confirming the same, she said during an Instagram live session, "But for right now, two halves can`t make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be, like everybody else at this age. We`re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

Watch: NCC cadet gets brutally beaten with face down in muddy water in Thane, video goes viral

Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

Girl in hot black saree grooves to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', viral video raises mercury level

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE