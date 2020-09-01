Miley Cyrus celebrates 2020 MTV VMAs win by bingeing on Indian food

Miley Cyrus posted a photo posing with a pizza slice.

At the recently held 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus bagged two awards for her song 'Mother's Daughter'. She received awards in best art direction and best editing categories. At the awards, Miley stunned in a sheer mesh embroidered black dress with matching gloves. She teamed it up with black strappy heels and cropped hairdo with fringes. To celebrate her win, Miley took to her Instagram page and shared a photo while taking a bite from a slice of pizza.

However, going by her caption, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer revealed that she didn't eat that pizza and had leftover food instead. Cyrus stated, "Truth is I didn’t eat the pizza... I had 4-day old Indian food to celebrate instead. @vijatm".

Check it out below:

Miley released her much-anticipated single titled 'Midnight Sky' in August this year. The singer also directed the music video and it's the first single from her upcoming album 'She Is Miley Cyrus'.

As per ANI, the Hannah Montana star shines in the video as she is seen decked in neon, and shimmery body fit attire teamed up with crystal-covered long black gloves.

On the personal front, Miley split with beau Cody Simpson after being together for ten months. Confirming the same, she said during an Instagram live session, "But for right now, two halves can`t make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be, like everybody else at this age. We`re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives."