Meghan Markle files complaint against Piers Morgan for his comments on mental health

Headlines

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meghan Markle files complaint against Piers Morgan for his comments on mental health

Despite his exit from the 'Good Morning Britain' show, Piers Morgan is refusing to back down on his criticism of Meghan Markle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 10:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meghan Markle has filed a formal against TV personality Piers Morgans for his comments about mental health on the Good Morning Britain show, which he used to host. Morgan has earlier criticised Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite Morgan's personal comments about Meghan and the interview, her complaint, filed with the British network ITV, focussed on how his observations might affect those struggling with mental health issues. ITV's Royal Editor Chris Ship confirmed the complaint has been registered, according to a report in the Mirror.

"The Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to ITV on Monday. It's thought to have been sent to the broadcaster's CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how Piers Morgan's words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide," Ship wrote on Twitter.

However, despite his exit from the show, Morgan is refusing to back down on his criticism of Meghan Markle. The 55-year-old on Wednesday tweeted he had the "time to reflect" on his opinion about the 90-minute long interview of Meghan and Harry with Oprah, and he insisted that his opinion hasn't changed.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions," he wrote on Twitter.

Morgan posted a photo of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, saying: "Some people's idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."

A day after Meghan and Harry's interview aired, Morgan had slammed her and called the interview "contemptible". A chain of incidents that followed led to Morgan's exit from Good Morning Britain.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shakti Kapoor recalls his FTII days with Mithun Chakraborty — Check

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

5 foods that may cause allergies and rashes on your skin

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

First Rs 100 crore mega deal of cricket was signed by neither MS Dhoni nor Virat Kohli

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE